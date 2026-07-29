Rain exposes flaws in Inverloch dog park

The heavily criticised Inverloch off-leash dog park has been rendered virtually unusable after recent heavy rain has transformed it into a muddy quagmire.

Virtually abandoned by dog owners the heavily criticised Inverloch dog park has been transformed into a muddy quagmire following recent heavy rainfall. b05_3026

AS Bass Coast Shire Council proudly rolled out its new Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP) this month, framing it as a progressive milestone for local pet owners, residents were seeing a very different muddy, waterlogged reality on the ground.

While local councillors celebrated the DAMP policy framework the heavily criticised Inverloch off-leash dog park remains virtually abandoned, transformed by recent heavy rainfall into an unusable quagmire.

While Bass Coast Shire celebrated its new Domestic Animal Management Plan as a progressive milestone, the Inverloch dog park remained empty and waterlogged. b04_3026

The contrast between administrative optimism and community frustration has highlighted a growing disconnect. The DAMP was designed to modernise pet management, promote responsible ownership, and improve amenities across the shire.

Instead, the policy rollout has re-ignited intense scrutiny over the shire's infrastructure choices, with the controversial Inverloch facility serving as the primary flashpoint. The site attracted sharp public backlash earlier this year when frustrated locals initially dubbed it the ‘cage of rage’.

The nickname stemmed from its highly restrictive footprint and a lack of separate designated zones for large and small dogs. Rather than offering a safe haven for canine exercise, critics argued the tight boundaries forced anxious animals into volatile, high-stress proximity.

The arrival of winter rain has added environmental failure to the original design flaws. Recent heavy downpours have stripped the park of its utility, turning the topsoil into a sticky sludge. Local pet owners have jokingly rebranded the site ‘clod county’, but the humour masks deep annoyance.

Inverloch's off-leash dog park faces a bleak future as local dog owners vote with their feet and stay well clear of the muddy quagmire. b06_3026

Rather than risking injury or dealing with caked mud, residents are voting with their feet and staying well clear of the fenced enclosure. On any given afternoon, the expensive community asset sits entirely empty.

Many residents have pointed out that the facility is roughly the size of a standard suburban house block, leaving no room for larger breeds to build up a stride. "The size of a house block won't allow for many dogs at the same time," noted one local.

"Larger dogs especially will have absolutely no room to run. You might as well just stay home." Safety apprehensions also dominate the community conversation, with several owners expressing blanket distrust of small, communal enclosures.

"I don't trust dog parks at all," shared another resident, echoing fears that tight spaces increase the risk of dog fights. While some concede the space looks acceptable for smaller dogs, the overarching consensus is that the footprint is entirely inadequate for a growing coastal town.

"Where is the one for the bigger dogs?" asked one complainant, highlighting the lack of equitable space for different breeds. As the site remains a winter no-go-zone, proactive community members are already pointing toward alternative solutions.

Some have urged the council to look past the current restricted boundaries and invest in a location capable of handling high traffic and winter weather. One popular grassroots suggestion involves purchasing a portion of the land on the old Pine Lodge corner to build a sprawling, well-drained facility.

With the Inverloch dog park facing a bleak, waterlogged future in winter and possibly a dust bowl in summer, pressure is mounting on Bass Coast Shire Council to address the infrastructure failure.

If the new Domestic Animal Management Plan is to be remembered as a genuine milestone rather than a bureaucratic exercise, the council may need to head back to the drawing board, and find a drier, larger space for dogs to play and socialise.