Slow start to Phillip Island Bridge restoration works

Restoration works on the San Remo Bridge were set to start this week but so far, not a lot has happened beyond establishing a large works area on the Newhaven side and some minor scaffolding.

There’s been a work camp established on the Newhaven side of the Phillip Island Bridge for weeks now and despite a ministerial announcement a week ago that restoration works were underway, there hasn’t been a lot of action beyond this minor piece of scaffolding.

RESTORATION works on the San Remo Bridge were set to start this week but so far, not a lot has happened beyond establishing a large works area on the Newhaven side and some minor scaffolding.

The Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Ros Spence, made the announcement about works on the $50 million project being underway a week ago, on July 22, but whether it’s been the weather or a slow build up, there hasn’t been much action on the degraded structure.

Ms Spence underscored the importance of the link when she said it connects 3.5 million tourists to Phillip Island annually and up 15,000 vehicles-a-day, making it one of regional Victoria's busiest and most important connections.

Makes you wonder why the government didn’t replace the bridge with one that offers heavier carrying capacity and caters to high volumes.

High tides, rough water and wet weather in recent weeks might explain the lack of progress on the $50 million Phillip Island Bridge restoration project.

According to the statement issued by government, the bridge will stay open to traffic and pedestrians throughout construction, “with lane and path closures kept to a minimum”.

“From Monday, August 3 until late 2026, a temporary 62.5-tonne mass limit will apply to heavy vehicles crossing the bridge.

“Passenger cars, grocery deliveries and essential services won't be affected and marine vessel access under the bridge will remain available.

“Heavy vehicle operators are advised to visit National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s National Network Map for up-to date information on limits, before they begin their journey.

“The works are highly technical and need to be completed carefully to protect the marine life and the environment.”

Much of the ‘work’ on the Phillip Island Bridge to date has involved the establishment of an elaborate work camp on the Newhaven side of the bridge with little or no sign of action on the bridge.

According to the media release, the State Government is investing a record $1.04 billion to rebuild, repair and resurface roads across Victoria, with 70 per cent of the funds going to regional areas.

Minister Spence stressed the importance of keeping the bridge open during the works.

“We're getting on with the job of restoring the San Remo Bridge, keeping it safe and reliable for the millions of motorists who rely on it every year,” said the Road Minister.

“The bridge will remain open throughout works, with lane closures kept to a minimum.”

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale is well aware of the importance of the bridge to communities on both sides.

“This $50 million investment recognises how important the San Remo Bridge is to Bass Coast families and ensures it serves the community for generations to come.”

The state of the roads was one of the issues raised during the leadership change on Wednesday, July 28 but the government was keen to put out the message, when announcing the start to bridge works at San Remo, “that Jess Wilson and the One Nation-Liberal Coalition are promising $40 billion in cuts, that means cuts to nurses, cuts to teachers and cuts to road upgrades”.