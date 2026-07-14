Red Tape silences the music - Inverloch Jazz Festival cancelled over payday super laws

The shock cancellation of the 32nd annual Inverloch Jazz Festival due to new payday super laws has sparked fears of a wider collapse of community-run events nationwide.

The Inverloch Jazz Festival was scheduled to run from Friday July 31 to Sunday Aug 2 but has now been cancelled due to the new Payday Super laws. B49_3125

IN A SHOCK announcement the 32nd annual Inverloch Jazz Festival has been abruptly cancelled with organisers blaming unworkable new federal government payday super legislation for killing off the iconic regional event.

Following an emergency meeting called on Monday this week the festival committee made the difficult decision to axe the upcoming event. The decision has sent shockwaves through the Australian arts and tourism sectors, sparking fears of a wider collapse of community-run events nationwide.

Inverloch Jazz Festival Vice President Peter Jones revealed the cancellation was forced by the federal government’s newly implemented payday super reforms. The legislation, which officially took effect on July 1, 2026, mandates that superannuation payments must be successfully processed within seven business days of a worker being paid.

"It’s bloody devastating" said Mr Jones.

For a community festival run by volunteers, the sudden shift from a traditional quarterly processing model to a strict seven-day turnaround has proved impossible to navigate.

“From July 1, the government has brought in payday superannuation that requires if anybody pays anyone else, they have to pay their superannuation within seven days,” Mr Jones said.

“The Inverloch Jazz Festival hasn’t got the time or manpower to do this.”

The administrative reality of tracking dozens of individual performers under the new framework created an insurmountable hurdle for the volunteer committee.

“Band members are paid a small amount for their gig, and we’d have to pay their superannuation within seven days,” Mr Jones explained. “Musicians don’t have ABNs, and many don’t even have superannuation accounts, most superannuation payments would probably be less than $15.”

Under the strict new Payday Super laws, failing to meet the tight seven-day deadline triggers an automatic Super Guarantee Charge (SGC). This penalty includes daily compound interest and severe administrative fines, creating an unacceptable financial risk for the non-profit committee.

The crisis is not isolated to Inverloch. The compliance burden is already causing a domino effect across the Australian music industry, with other major cultural fixtures folding under the same pressure. Organisers have confirmed that the Sydney Jazz Festival has also been forced to cancel due to the legislative changes.

Mr Jones warned that the strict regulations will inevitably choke out grassroots Australian culture and local charity initiatives, far beyond the jazz scene.

“It will affect all community events, including school fetes and markets,” he warned.

The immediate financial and cultural fallout of the Inverloch cancellation is immense.

Up to 150 musicians have lost contracts, and local businesses are bracing for a severe economic downturn. “We’ll be out of pocket thousands of dollars,” Mr Jones said.

“We’ve cancelled all the acts and festival suppliers, about 140 to 150 musicians and all ticket holders are being refunded. The bands and musicians are cancelling their accommodation, and so is everybody else that was coming to the festival.”

The cancellation leaves a massive hole in the South Gippsland tourism calendar.

Regional hotels, motels, holiday rentals, and hospitality venues rely heavily on the winter festival crowd to sustain business during the off-peak season. “It’s really devastating for the economy,” Mr Jones said.

“Local accommodation and restaurants will be absolutely affected.”

The Payday Super reform was originally designed to ensure workers received their retirement savings more frequently and to prevent rogue employers from withholding entitlements. However, industry advocates have argued the government failed to consider the unique ecosystem of casual event staff, independent artists, and community-run organisations.

The sudden shift has sparked a massive national backlash from the entertainment and non-profit sectors. Critics argue that treating short-term, micro-payments to independent festival musicians the same as corporate, full-time payrolls is destroying the viability of live music in Australia.

For now, the stage in Inverloch will remain dark. The festival committee faces the grim task of unwinding vendor contracts and processing thousands of ticket refunds, leaving the future of the 32-year-old event entirely up in the air.