State Coal Mine restoration on track for July completion

Parks Victoria has confirmed that extensive restoration works on the main heading tunnel of the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi remain on schedule for a July finish.

The immediate focus for engineering contractors at the State Coal Mine is to replace the vintage track system for the drift car and update the tunnel to modern safety standards.

THE sound of drilling has once again echoed underground through Wonthaggi’s historic State Coal Mine marking a major milestone in this highly anticipated project to restore one of the region's most beloved heritage tourism sites.

A dedicated team of specialised contractors has been working seven days a week inside the mine's main heading tunnel to bring the underground infrastructure back to life.

Parks Victoria Project Manager Ned Cutcliffe recently delivered a highly encouraging update to the Friends of the State Coal Mine confirming that the extensive restoration scope of works remained strictly on schedule.

Barring any unforeseen subterranean delays, project managers are confidently targeting a completion date by the end of July. "The hard-working team on-site has been making incredible ground," Ned stated during the briefing.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued community support and the patience of our dedicated volunteers. We look forward to keeping everyone updated from time to time as we enter the final weeks of this crucial phase."

The rigorous underground activity comes alongside a massive financial boost for the site's premier attraction. The iconic 'drift car' experience is set to be fully reinstated following a fresh $2.4 million funding commitment from the Victorian Government.

This financial injection builds upon an initial $1.5 million allocated in 2023, which was entirely utilised to complete critical safety stabilisation works within the main heading tunnel. The new funding guarantees that the infrastructure will not just be patched up but completely modernised for decades to come.

Before drift car operations were suspended in 2020 following stringent safety and mechanical inspections, the drift car had been the centrepiece of the State Coal Mine tourism experience. The specially built mine cart carried more than 10,000 visitors a year, hauling them safely up and out of the deep underground workings.

While traditional walking tours successfully resumed in 2024, the absence of the mechanical drift car heavily restricted access for less mobile visitors. Reinstating the vehicle is recognised as a massive win for visitor accessibility, ensuring that people of all physical abilities can experience Australia's rich mining history. It will also provide welcome relief to the passionate staff and volunteers who lead the underground tours.

The major engineering overhaul is being executed by specialist contractors Mancala Services, who now have a heavy presence on-site. Their immediate focus is replacing the vintage track system that the drift car travels upon, alongside updating the tunnel itself to meet modern tier-one safety standards.

To ensure the absolute safety of the public and the contracting crew during this high-intensity drilling and construction phase, all underground walking tours have been temporarily suspended. Parks Victoria has confirmed that these walking tours will remain closed while Mancala Services operates in the main heading, with plans to reopen the gates to the public immediately after the July works wrap up.

Above ground, the historic site remains a hive of optimism. Pit top workers clad in high-visibility gear and equipped with heavy walking boots and safety equipment descend into the darkness around-the-clock, seven days a week to continue their critical work.

Whilst ground support works are underway Parks Victoria is carrying out the development and design process for the drift car and rail infrastructure with work on the drift car expected to begin later this year.