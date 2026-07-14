Miners' Dispensary backs Rotary with community donation

The $3000 annual donation will help fund Rotary's Anzac Day catering and Bass Coast primary school public speaking competition.

From left, Miners' Dispensary Operations Manager Kelly Robertson, Rotary Club of Wonthaggi President Graeme Sprague, Miners' Dispensary General Manager Sally Howden and Rotary Community Liaison Officer Don Paproth.

A longstanding partnership between two of Wonthaggi's most historic community institutions has been strengthened, with the Miners' Dispensary handing the Rotary Club of Wonthaggi a donation of about $3,000.

The community-owned pharmacy, which has served the town since 1922, joined Rotary as a member three or four years ago and has now committed to an annual donation on top of its membership.

Miners' Dispensary General Manager Sally Howden said the two groups were a natural fit.

"The dispensary thought that we'd like to align with them based on combined values and a community focus which both historical groups have," Ms Howden said.

"There will be an annual donation on top of our membership, so we're really glad and honoured to be working with Rotary."

Ms Howden said the dispensary's community-owned model was central to how the team worked.

"The whole team appreciates working for a business where the profits go back to our community," she said.

Ms Howden said the donation was a credit to the dispensary's members.

"These donations wouldn't be possible without our members," she said.

"All funds from our membership fees go directly back to the community. It's really a thank you from the whole of the Wonthaggi community giving back to its town.

"They're the ones that make it happen."

Rotary Club of Wonthaggi President Graeme Sprague said the support would help the club expand programs across the district.

"It's particularly important because the dispensary is such a huge part of our community," Mr Sprague said.

"To have a partnership with them is exciting for us. It gives us an opportunity to really expand on a few programs that we've been doing."

Some of the funding has been earmarked for the club's Anzac Day commitments, after Rotary took on catering for the Wonthaggi RSL's Dawn Service breakfast for the first time this year.

"We're certainly keen to continue with that," Mr Sprague said.

The club's calendar also includes its annual primary school public speaking competition, held each year and open to every primary school across Bass Coast, along with the Australia Day community awards and breakfast.

"To hear some of these youth speak in public and the confidence that they have is really such an endorsement of the youth of today," Mr Sprague said.

Mr Sprague said local businesses were vital to the club's work.

"It's the backbone. We couldn't do the work that we do without businesses such as the Miners' Dispensary, so it's really rewarding to have that partnership."