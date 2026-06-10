Repair cafe and swap clothing day for Wonthaggi

Everyone is invited to an upcoming repair cafe and swap clothing event from 10am to 11am on Saturday June 20 at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden.

Winkyi Rwan, Carol Sheerman, Stella Hitchins, Jessica Harrison (Secretary), Mary Bool (President), Jenny Parsons and Richard Cantwell from the Wonthaggi Harvest Community Garden Group prepare for the upcoming Swap Clothing Day. b01_2426

THE local Bass Coast community is invited to stitch together a more sustainable future with an upcoming repair cafe and swap clothing event from 10am to 11am on Saturday June 20 at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden.

Tucked away in the railway precinct off the Wonthaggi Goods Shed carpark the community garden will be transformed into a lively hub of activity dedicated to reducing textile waste, keeping garments out of landfill, and fostering local connections.

The day will focus on creative reuse and uncovering simple effective ways to extend the lifespan of your wardrobe. Organisers have encouraged attendees to bring along pre-loved items in need of a little care as well as quality garments ready to find a new home.

The venue will be filled with enthusiastic volunteers and knowledgeable neighbours eager to share practical mending tips, lend a hand, and offer handy suggestions.

A community clothing swap offers a clever, cost-free alternative to fast fashion. The swap works on a remarkably simple premise, locals drop off clean, good-quality apparel they no longer wear and swap them for free replacement items.

It provides a seamless and sustainable opportunity to clear out cluttered closets while discovering fresh, unique pieces without spending a single cent. The hands-on workshop is proudly delivered as part of the region's ongoing ⁠Living Lightly series.

This eco-conscious initiative has been coordinated by Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL) in a close, collaborative partnership with the Bass Coast Shire Council.

By introducing accessible circular-economy habits the program aims to build regional climate resilience, alleviate cost-of-living stresses, and help families significantly lighten their environmental footprint.

Whether you are completely new to needle and thread. or possess years of sewing experience, the event provides a warm, welcoming space for everyone. It is an open invitation to share local skills, chat over shared textile projects, and discover what is genuinely achievable when a community decides to repurpose rather than replace.

Due to expected demand and resource planning, registration for this free session is absolutely essential. Booking ahead ensures that organisers can secure adequate materials for all participants and seamlessly keep in contact with attendees regarding updates or scheduling changes.

Secure your spot through the official event listing on ⁠Humanitix.