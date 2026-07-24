It's official: The late, great Teddy Whitton was a very good looking hombre

You've got to admit, the great Teddy Whitton, the 321-game Footscray superstar and captain of the AFL ‘Team of the Century’ was a very good-looking hombre! In fact, it’s official.

That's the late, great and very good-looking football star, Teddy Whitton, in 1952 when he won the first of his 'Mr Inverlock' (misspelt sash) pageants as part of the famous 'Miss Inverloch' beach beauty quests of the 1950s, 1960s and even 1970s.

YOU’VE got to admit, the great Teddy Whitton, the 321-game Footscray superstar and captain of the AFL ‘Team of the Century’ was a pretty good-looking hombre!

In fact, it’s official.

As young man, Teddy Whitton won the town’s ‘Mr Inverlock’ beauty pageant (that’s how they misspelt it on the winning sash) on no fewer than two occasions with his 1952 triumph documented in a new history display mounted by the Inverloch Historical Society.

Monash MP Mary Aldred is quite taken by the Inverloch beauty pageant photos as part of a new display mounted by the Inverloch Historical Society at their home on The Esplanade, visiting with society president Lew Stone and Liberal candidate for Bass Rochelle Halstead.

“Oh my god, that’s Teddy Whitton,” said Monash MP Mary Aldred, who was visiting the new historical display, mounted together with the replica of ‘The Ripple’ supply boat on The Esplanade near the centre of town, last Friday.

“Yes, he is good looking. Very much so,” she said, while also marvelling at the other significant events in the history of the district, like the time New Zealand speed motorcycle racer Burt Munro, of the ‘World’s Fastest Indian’ fame, raced on the beach here, the discovery of coal, Australia’s first dinosaur, the wreck of the ‘Amazon’ and all the rest.

“Amazing what you’ve done here,” she said.

Inverloch Historical Society life member Ray Burt has remastered the images in a new display of the district's history alongside 'The Ripple' boat along The Esplanade at Inverloch.

Ms Aldred was in town for one of her ‘Mobile Office’ meet the people events in Inverloch on Friday, July 24 and plenty of people turned out.

But there was also enough time on a busy day to visit the historical society’s revamped history display with society president Lew Stone and the man responsible for mounting the impressive new display, society life member Ray Burt.

It was the highlight of the week, according to Ms Aldred, who also had the rare honour of addressing the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

You can walk up and visit ‘The Ripple’ and the informative history display on the foreshore side of The Esplanade at Inverloch (near the yacht club and bowling club) any day but you’ll find the society’s work shed and display room open there on Inverloch market days.