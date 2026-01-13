Rise and rise of family violence

Senior Sergeant Jason Hullick said the amount of time committed by police to addressing family violence and breaches of intervention orders indicated how seriously they take their responsibilities in this regard.

THE first full day of hearings at the Korumburra Court House last Thursday was dominated by family violence matters, especially breaches of intervention orders.

It’s hardly surprising.

The most recent Crime Statistics Agency data for Victoria, for the year ending September 2025, released just before Christmas, painted an alarming picture of an 8 per cent rise in family violence incidents as part of an overall increase in crime statewide.

It recorded a new high of 106,430 incidents in the state in 2024-25.

Locally, breaches in family violence intervention orders were by far the highest offence category in both the Bass Coast and South Gippsland local government areas where the incidence of family violence offences increased by 2 per cent in Bass Coast but dropped by 5.1 per cent in South Gippsland.

Among the cases considered at Korumburra last week was one where the alleged offender was facing 37 breaches of a family violence order, ultimately reduced to five breaches, for responding to some of the 34,000 text messages he received from the protected person, often replying simply with a ‘thumbs up’ or other emoji acknowledgement.

The couple also met up for a mail delivery.

In another case, an application was being made for the extension of an order which included the couple’s children.

It prompted Korumburra Magistrate Samantha Poulter to issue a warning with wider implications for a community in a family violence crisis.

After asking the defendant, in an application for a final family violence order, if he had children, Magistrate Poulter offered some advice.

“Family violence has a significant impact on children,” said Magistrate Poulter.

“I can’t impress on you enough the imperative of not dealing with your issues (by fighting or arguing) in front of the children.”

According to police, children and young people can be directly targeted by family violence or they experience family violence indirectly when the harm is directed at someone else.

In both cases, the experience can impact the health and development of children and young people.

Asked about the response to family violence locally and the amount of police time committed to dealing with the issue, Senior Sergeant at Wonthaggi, Jason Hullick, acknowledged it formed a significant part of police work.

“Responding to reported incidents of family violence does take up a large amount of police time, however, this is indicative of how seriously we take these matters and whilst family violence continues to occur in the community we will continue to provide a policing response,” said Senior Sergeant Hullick.

Are FVIOs overused or a good mechanism for police to reduce incidents and manage behaviour?

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that.

“FVIOs are a part of a suite of options to combat family violence, and they do play an important part in protecting victims of family violence.

“When there is an active order in place it allows police to act and hold respondents to account of their behaviour and put them before the court for breaching the conditions of the order if that is deemed to be the most appropriate course of action.”

Could more be done to make parties to family violence orders more aware of the seriousness of these orders?

“Whenever a person is issued an FVIO, whether that be by the court or police, the conditions are fully explained along with the consequences of breaching the order.

“The orders have plenty of written information on them also outlining the seriousness of breaching the order and whilst we would welcome any new ideas to improve the processes, there is also an expectation that people are responsible for their own actions and are accountable for that.”

What can be done to reduce the incidence of family violence offences and breaches of orders?

“There are several referral agencies that are available for both respondents and victims that can assist with education, counselling and general support and we always give people the options to engage with these services to assist in managing family violence incidents.

“We do find that when people get involved with the support agencies and are open to their suggestions and assistance, there can be positive outcomes which at times do lead to a reduction in reported incidents between those parties.

“It does take a commitment to get to that point, but it is certainly worth the effort.”

Are there any new policing methods to address family violence?

“Police are always undergoing training to assist in our response to family violence and new methods are always looked at and trialled.

“Overall, our response to family violence is pretty consistent with what we have been doing for the past few years but, as previously stated, we are really pushing for referrals and support for all parties involved as education, accountability and follow-up contact are just as important as the initial police response.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline on 13 11 14.