Robust discussion and tight decision on Sandy Point subdivision

Cr Sarah Gilligan is adamant the wrong decision has been made in allowing subdivision of Sandy Point Caravan Park.

REWORKED plans for subdivision of the Sandy Point Caravan Park to allow for 11 dwellings were approved by councillors on Wednesday with the aid of Mayor Nathan Hersey’s casting vote.

His captain’s call followed a four all vote in the absence of Cr John Schelling who was previously granted leave of absence for the April meeting.

Prior to voting on the original council officer recommendation to support the subdivision, Cr Hersey shot down Cr Sarah Gilligan’s alternate motion calling on councillors to knock back the application on numerous grounds and issue a notice of refusal.

Having stressed she wants her opposition to the subdivision clearly recorded, Cr Gilligan branded the outcome “a very bad decision on behalf of council”.

She argued the proposal fails to balance the growth or development of Sandy Point’s coastal village against the associated impacts on existing vegetation, water quality and the risks of climate change.

Cr Gilligan believes inadequate consideration was given to the bushfire risk to people and property, also speaking about the tourism impact of losing the caravan park to development.

“The proposal does not ensure that a diverse range of accommodation options are maintained in Sandy Point,” she said.

Cr Gilligan cited various clauses and overlays in support of her arguments, stating that the plans being considered by councillors fail to meet specific requirements.

Failure to adequately assess the impact of future climatic conditions and concerns about wastewater management provisions were among the other issues put forward.

“The West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority raised seven formal objection grounds against this application, and they’ve largely been unanswered,” Cr Gilligan said.

She also argued strongly that coastal hazard mapping for the area concerned should be completed before an informed decision can be made to subdivide the land.

“This will be the biggest issue impacting Sandy Point in 60 years; we’d better make sure we’re sure,” she declared.

While conceding it wasn’t an easy decision to support the subdivision, Cr Hersey argued it may send an undesirable message to developers for council to vote against a development that council planners have determined meets the requirements of the Planning Scheme.

He stressed the work that has gone into altering the plans to address shortcomings previously identified by council and VCAT, both of which rejected previous subdivision plans for the caravan park site.

“We are the planning authority and we must consider planning applications that come before council, based on what is in the Planning Scheme, not what we wish could be in the Planning Scheme,” Cr Hersey said.

“Our job is to look at a planning application as it’s presented right now with relation to what the Planning Scheme says.

“In this instance it does comply; there are a heap of conditions that the staff are satisfied with that will make it compliant with the Planning Scheme.”

Cr Scott Rae added to that by declaring, “If it complies, it flies”, prompting a sharp response from Cr Gilligan.

“If it complies, it flies, unless it’s farmland; that’s what happened last time,” she said, sounding calm but determined not to allow a perceived inconsistency to slip through.

Councillors Bron Beach, Brad Snell and Clare Williams supported Cr Gilligan’s alternate motion, while Councillors Steve Finlay, John Kennedy and Scott Rae took the Mayor’s position on the matter.

Those opposing the alternate motion then voted in support of the original recommendation, with the rest voting against it.