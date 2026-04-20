Nyora outplayed early by dominant Nilma Darnum

Nyora's Dylan Heylen had a strong game against Nilma Darnum and was one of names as one of best on ground.

NYORA struggled against a tough Nilma Darnum side, but strong performances in the second half brought the margin down to just 63 points.



The Saints travelled to Nilma Darnum’s home ground and competed in perfect conditions for football.



Despite this, Nilma Darnum proved too strong for Nyora early.



Nyora recorded two goals in the first quarter while Nilma Darnum blew out the score with an eight-goal haul.



The Saints struggled to build defensive pressure and the Bombers couldn’t miss.



The carnage continued through the second quarter with Nilma Darnum kicking another seven and going into the long break with a 51-point lead.



However, a bit of inspiration pumped up Nyora during half time and the Saints came back into the game unwilling to go down without a fight.



The pressure improved through the third quarter and while Nyora couldn’t get a score on the board it only allowed Nilma Darnum three more.



Zak Hard was put in a tagging role on Nilma Darnum’s Sage Tapner and held himself well.



Rory Pattison moved into half back during the second half and also delivered a strong performance.



The man of the match was Travis Stewart, who competed in the ruck for Nyora most of the day and kicked four goals.



A more levelled game was played in the last quarter.



Nyora managed to outscore Nilma Darnum to end the game.



A highlight of the match was 17-year-old Xavier Huet kicking his first Senior goal during the final term.



Next week Nyora will play Yarragon at home on Anzac Sunday.



A service will be given by the Lang Lang RSL between the Reserves and Senior and B Grade and A Grade.



Nyora will also be wearing special jerseys in honour of Anzac Day.



The Saints are looking to record their first win this week.



“In round one, we had around 11 players who were new to club playing in the Seniors, and we had a similar situation this week,” Nyora club president Sam Dixon said.



“We’re seeing improvement, but it may take us a little longer to figure out what works and gel together.”