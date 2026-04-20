Magpies no match for polished Goon

Dalyston in action against Nar Nar Goon.

NAR Nar Goon confirmed its premiership credentials with a 103-point demolition of the Magpies at the Dalyston Recreation Reserve on Saturday.



In perfect conditions for footy, Dalyston matched Nar Nar Goon (NNG) in clearances and inside 50s but failed to capitalise as the opposition ran away with the contest.



NNG dominated the first quarter with five goals to Dalyston’s one.



Dalyston set the tone with the first goal early, but NNG kept hitting targets in first-rate fashion as the term progressed.



NNG increased its winning margin in the second quarter, making the Dalyston defenders work hard and leaving the home team scoreless.



NNG kicked six goals straight, only lapsing at the end of the quarter with four behinds.



Running in waves and out-manoeuvring Dalyston, NNG perfected its delivery to Dermott Yawney, who kicked a whopping 13 goals for the game.



The ball continued to come into NNG’s forward line quickly and accurately, giving Dalyston limited chances to counterattack.



NNG was 67 points ahead going into the long break.



Despite this, Dalyston continued to fight and played a strong second half.



There were some nice passages of play from the Magpies, with Hayden Wallis leading by example and kicking a few goals to improve the scoreline.



Wallis kicked three for the day, with other goals scored by Mitchell Davey, Mitchell Hallahan and Dino Karamoshos.



Matthew Gundry performed well down back with plenty on his plate, and Lachlan

Rock and Cale Love-Linay also delivered for the Dalyston side.



As leaders of the club, they toiled hard to set an example, but the defenders were quick to learn there is little to be done against a well-oiled machine.



With NNG proving itself the benchmark once again, Dalyston took plenty from the game to work on during the season.



For now, the Magpies are focused on their next match - the Anzac Sunday clash against Korumburra-Bena.



The match is expected to attract a big crowd and is set to include Anzac Day services from the local RSLs.



Having now faced early flag favourites NNG and finals contenders Koo Wee Rup, Dalyston will be keen to test itself against the Giants.



Korumburra-Bena is also coming off two losses but was competitive against Garfield at the weekend.



If Dalyston can bounce back, the Magpies will head into Sunday’s clash with reasonable confidence.