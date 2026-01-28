Search for missing boy extends to Inverloch

Police and SES scour coastline from Flat Rocks to Inverloch township as recovery mission for 12-year-old Danny continues

A police officer scours the rocks at Inverloch as part of the search effort.

POLICE and emergency services including a large contingent of local SES members scoured the surf beach at Inverloch on Wednesday as the search for missing 12-year-old Danny continued.

Police announced on Tuesday they had reverted to a recovery mission but there was no less commitment being put in by emergency services to find the boy and provide closure for the family.

Police and SES walked the full length of the Inverloch beach from Flat Rocks to Inverloch township with a police helicopter overhead, but without success.

Bass Coast Local Area Police Commander Inspector Cath Middleton praised the support of local SES volunteers.

Inverloch SES Unit Controller Neil Warren said a number of members had been involved since the weekend and continued to commit numbers to the search.

Danny, from Taylors Hill, was last seen by family members in the water at Venus Bay's No 4 Beach about 11.30am on Sunday, January 25.

Melbourne boy 'Danny' went missing while swimming at Venus Bay on Sunday morning.

A large-scale multi-agency search has taken place involving local uniform officers, Air Wing, Water Police Squad, Coast Guard, SES, Life Saving Victoria and members of the public.

Venus Bay's No 4 Beach is known for its rough surf and strong currents and is not patrolled by lifesavers.

Police said they would continue searching the water and surrounding coastline.