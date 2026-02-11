SGYC Eastern Region Regatta

Divisional Placegetters in the Eastern Region Regatta hosted by the SGYC Toby Leppin, Matthew Kiely, Tanith Ryan, Bentley Conn, Gary Maskell, Pete Kiely, Geoff Rippingale, Owen Kenny, Jake Lurati.

THE Eastern Region Regatta was hosted by South Gippsland Yacht Club at Inverloch over the weekend with club members competing against visitors from the Gippsland Lakes Yacht Club and Port Albert Yacht Club.

Two races were held after the southerly change came through at midday. Overall winners were Peter Kiely A Division, Matthew Kiely B Division and Tanith Ryan C Division.

The Eastern Region Regatta Perpetual trophy was won by South Gippsland Yacht Club.

Pete Kiely and Gary Maskell battling it out in Division1 of the Eastern Region Regatta held hosted by the SGYC at Inverloch