Police launch Easter road blitz across Victoria

Victorian police warn drivers to exercise extra caution on regional roads where over half of this year's fatalities occurred.

Police will be out in force across Bass Coast and South Gippsland this Easter long weekend as part of Operation Nexus.

Eastern region road policing inspector Acting Inspector Michael Cirksis has urged motorists travelling through Bass Coast and South Gippsland this Easter to take extra care with more than half of fatalities on Victorian roads this year occurring on regional roads.

"If you're travelling in the country over the holidays give yourself plenty of time and remain alert for hazards," Act. Insp. Cirksis said.

"Be patient and courteous to other road users particularly heavy vehicles and vehicles towing caravans.

"Maintain a safe braking distance and never overtake on double white lines or when visibility is poor."

Act. Insp. Cirksis said police would be targeting speeding and distracted drivers travelling to and from regional areas as part of Operation Nexus which launched on Thursday April 2 and runs until Monday April 6.

Bass Coast and South Gippsland are among Victoria's busiest holiday destinations over Easter with thousands of visitors travelling to Phillip Island, Inverloch and the Prom region via the Bass Highway and South Gippsland Highway.

Road Policing acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said every available resource from general duties to highway patrol and specialist road policing units would be deployed across Victoria.

"We saw a significant year-on-year increase of both patrol hours and infringements issued during last month's operation and we will again be throwing every available resource at this weekend's Easter road safety blitz," Mr Goldsmith said.

Police recorded a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in infringements issued during the Labour Day long weekend last month detecting 6,442 offences over four days.

Patrol hours also increased by 26 per cent compared with the same period the previous year.

One in every 473 motorists tested for alcohol during that operation was found over the limit with 250 drink-driving offences detected from 118,427 preliminary breath tests.

A further 163 drivers returned a positive roadside drug test.

Speed enforcement will be a major focus with close to 2,900 speeding offences detected over Labour Day weekend which was 25 per cent more than the same period in 2025.

Victoria has recorded 60 road fatalities so far in 2026 compared with 75 at the same point last year according to Transport Accident Commission data.

"At the end of the day we just want to make sure that everyone gets home safely to their families this Easter," Act. Insp. Cirksis said.