Inverloch CFA brigade calling for new pumper

Melina Bath points to rust damage on the Inverloch CFA brigade’s 27-year-old pumper which has suffered ongoing mechanical failures.

INVERLOCH CFA volunteers are calling for a new pumper after years of relying on a 27-year-old truck that has suffered ongoing mechanical failures including a dangerous brake air leak last week.

The ageing pumper which responds to 90 per cent of the brigade’s callouts has been jump-started multiple times, has large rust holes in its side panels and carries no breathing apparatus equipment in the cabin forcing volunteers to lose precious time gearing up before they can fight a fire.

With 65 callouts already in 2026 and Inverloch’s population continuing to grow Captain Shane Frogley and the brigade’s volunteers say the truck is well past its use-by date.

The brigade argues Inverloch has the same or greater population and infrastructure as other districts yet has one of the oldest pumpers in the entire region.

The Nationals’ Melina Bath raised the issue saying volunteers who risk their safety for the community deserve modern fit-for-purpose equipment.

“It’s time for the government to prioritise the CFA and those selfless volunteers who keep us safe,” Ms Bath said.

“The least we can do is give them the tools to do it.”

CFA’s vehicle replacement program prioritises trucks based on age, condition and operational need but brigades in growing townships such as Inverloch say demand is outpacing the replacement schedule.

The brigade continues to serve the Inverloch community across structure fires, grassfires, vehicle accidents and other emergencies while waiting for a resolution.