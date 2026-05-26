Leongatha demolition of Sale all too predictable

Aaron Heppell prepares to kick under pressure. a35_2126

LEONGATHA made it 13-straight wins against Sale by delivering the ruthless display expected against the young Magpies and recording a 190-point winning margin.

Frighteningly, Leongatha could have won by more with greater accuracy, its 21 behinds only a couple of points less than Sale’s total score.

Leongatha was switched on from the outset, applying fierce pressure and ensuring Sale players didn’t get the opportunity to build confidence.

While the likes of Sale’s Tom Wrigglesworth did their utmost to clear the defensive arc, the Parrots quickly returned the Sherrin to their potent forwards.

Leongatha skipper Tom Marriott continued to lead the way throughout the day as best on ground, teammate Jenson Garnham, who booted 11 goals, just behind him for that honour, Patrick Ireland contributing five majors.

Ruckman Jack Sheridan continued his stunning season, giving Leongatha’s dominant onballers an added advantage throughout the day.

While the experienced Ben Harding again featured prominently in the Parrots’ best, young up-and-comers Finn Donohue and Beau Grabham Andrews also starred.

With his side already 58 points ahead at the first break, coach Trent McMicking still found something for the Parrots to focus on in the second term.

“Their kick ins are just hitting the middle, 25 to 30 metres out, so someone go there and cover that spot,” he said.

Although Leongatha was first to goal in the second quarter, Sale enjoyed a brief burst of success through consecutive majors to Ben Hall and Jordan Dessent, but Josh Butcher’s third term goal was the side’s only other maximum for the day.

Tom Glenn was named the Magpies’ best.

Despite the lopsided nature of the game, Leongatha’s usual team-first approach was on show, players generally ensuring they didn’t blaze away at goal if a teammate was in better position.

At three quarter time, McMicking told his charges to keep changing the angles and enjoy the final term, his side responding with 10.5 to a behind for the remainder of the match.

Leongatha’s huge win no doubt set the mood for the club’s annual Cabaret Ball on Saturday night, along with a thumping Reserves triumph, big Under 16s victory, and plenty of netball success, Sale’s only wins for the day coming in a couple of junior netball matches.

However, only the hardest hearted Leongatha supporter would feel no sympathy for Sale’s current plight, the Senior Magpies’ 72-point loss to Maffra in Round 1 as close as the side has got to any opponent this season, something that is clearly not healthy for the game or the league.

Third-placed Leongatha faces a stern test on Saturday against top of the ladder Warragul, looking to inflict the Gulls’ first loss of the season, having to do so away from home.

It’s a tantalising contest, all the more so for the fact former Port Melbourne assistant coach and development coach McMicking goes up against mentor and long-term Port Melbourne senior coach Gary Ayres who is now in charge of Warragul.