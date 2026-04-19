Simon Patterson set to reveal 'non-evidence' in memoir

Simon Patterson, the estranged husband of Leongatha mushroom murderer, Erin Patterson, is to write a memoir. While no details have been revealed about the contents, Mr Patterson himself has left some clues.

Korumburra’s Simon Patterson and crisis consultant Jessica O’Donnell leave court in Morwell during the early days of the mushroom murder trial (file photo).

SIMON Patterson, the estranged husband of Leongatha mushroom murderer, Erin Patterson, is to write a memoir.

Broad details of the project were revealed over the weekend by crisis consultant Jessica O’Donnell as part of an announcement about the launch of a dedicated practice “for leaders navigating high‑stakes, high‑visibility environments where decisions carry legal, reputational, organisational and human consequences”.

“The practice formalises work I’ve led over more than a decade, supporting leaders navigating high-pressure, high-visibility environments and complex decision-making,” said Ms O’Donnell in a media statement.

It marks a deliberate evolution of O’Donnell’s work, according to the statement.

“Over more than a decade as a strategist and adviser, and through her leadership of IntraWork, Ms O’Donnell has operated at the intersection of complexity, pressure, and decision-making. This new practice formalises a discipline that has long existed within that work: supporting individuals through the moments that define their leadership.”

Ms O'Donnell served as spokesperson for Simon Patterson throughout the high-profile poisoning case, guiding him from the moment the story broke through to the conclusion of the trial, and she continues in that role.

She said that Mr Patterson was continuing as a client with the two working together on the retrospective and recovery phase of his experience, including the development of a memoir.

“A formal announcement regarding the memoir, including publisher and timeline, will follow in due course.”

While no details about the likely content of Mr Patterson’s memoir have been revealed, he has previously expressed concern about the limitations placed on the issues he was allowed to address in open court.

During his wife's murder trial, without the jury present in court, Mr Patterson expressed his frustrations to the trial judge Justice Christopher Beale “in terms of the charges relating to me and my evidence about that, or non-evidence now I guess”.

“I'm sitting here, half thinking about the things I'm not allowed to talk about and I understand - I don't actually understand why. It seems bizarre to me. But it is what it is,” said Mr Patterson.

Erin Patterson was originally charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder, one relating to Simon’s uncle Ian Wilkinson, the only survivor of the July 2023 Leongatha lunch, and four relating to previous events when Ms Patterson is alleged to have tried to poison her husband Simon, the father of their two children.

In a sensational development on day one of the triple murder trial, the prosecution withdrew the four attempted murder charges where Mr Patterson was the alleged victim after failing on appeal to have the charges included in the trial proper.

The book is set to be published after Ms Patterson’s appeal against her conviction is heard and the matter ultimately resolved.

No date has been set for the appeal.