Magpies fall to in-form Ellinbank

Alex Henshall led from the front for Poowong at Ellinbank on Saturday and was instrumental in initiating many of the Pies’ attacking plays.

POOWONG travelled to Ellinbank on Saturday in overcast, cool conditions with any breeze blowing to the road end, before a good crowd.

The Magpies were forced into four changes, with Conor Cunningham (holidays), Ryan Knight (camp), playing coach Matthew Cozzio (hamstring) and Mitch van’t Hof (back to Darwin) all unavailable.

Coming in were Matthew Roberts, Josh Hall and Tyran Lord, all returning from injury, along with Jerome Cawcutt in his first senior game.

The club is hoping to have four or five senior players back next week.

Poowong won the toss and kicked to the road end.

Ellinbank started well, kicking the first goal and adding another before Poowong went forward for a point, with Matthew Roberts then kicking their first goal.

Ellinbank added two more goals before Campbell Sheedy kicked Poowong’s second.

At quarter time it was Ellinbank 4.2 (26) to Poowong 2.4 (16).

Ellinbank, with the breeze, added four goals to Poowong’s three points to open a 33-point lead, before having a player sent off right on half-time for 15 minutes.

At the long break Ellinbank led 8.4 (52) to Poowong 2.7 (19).

Poowong were working hard but turnovers were hurting them, with Alex Henshall, Bryce Broadmore and Matthew Roberts playing well, and Poowong’s defence working hard.

Starting the third quarter a player short, Ellinbank were restricted to two goals while Poowong kicked three, two to Mr Henshall and the third coming from a good pass and kick by Tyran Lord.

At three-quarter time it was Ellinbank 10.5 (65) to Poowong 5.8 (38).

Ellinbank added five goals in the last quarter, a couple from turnovers and the others by making the most of their opportunities, while Poowong could not hit the scoreboard against the breeze when they went forward.

Final scores: Ellinbank 15.10 (100) defeated Poowong 5.8 (38).

‘Ellinbank have some good young footballers and will worry a few sides in the next few weeks,’ Mr Wyatt said.

‘Poowong players worked hard but fell down up forward by not making the most of their opportunities; there are some positive signs in the young players.’

Best players: Alex Henshall, Bryce Broadmore, Matthew Roberts, Jake Peacock, Micah Williames and George Edwards.

In the other grades, the Reserves had a tough day losing 2.0 (12) to Ellinbank 22.16 (148).

The Under 18s went down, with Ellinbank 11.16 (88) to Poowong 2.3 (15), while the Under 16s won with Poowong 10.5 (65) to Ellinbank 3.2 (20).

Poowong host second-placed Trafalgar on Saturday.