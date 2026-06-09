Simple checks preventing homes from burning as fire damage claims surge

RACV insurance fire damage claims jumped 20.5 per cent with 241 cases recorded between April and August this year.

RACV and CFA are urging Victorians to complete winter home checks.

Locals are being urged to check their heaters, fireplaces and batteries as we head into the year’s coldest months, as plummeting temperatures continue to put extra pressure on homes.

RACV is encouraging Victorians to complete winter home checks after its Home Insurance fire damage claims rose by a whopping 20.5 per cent between April and August 2025 compared to the same period just a year earlier.

RACV Home Insurance received 241 fire damage claims between April and August in 2025, up from 200 in 2024 and 199 in 2023, with cooking incidents, heaters and battery-related fires among the culprits for the upward trend.

RACV Emergency Home Assist data also showed a seasonal rise in household faults, with 2754 heating callouts, 2646 hot water issues and 472 gas leaks attended between April and August 2025.

Korumburra CFA Captain Shane Maskall has been a CFA volunteer for 26 years and captain for eight. He said the local brigade hadn’t seen a huge rise in house fires locally, although the increased risks are still present.

“I can only speak for Korumburra, and we’ve been fairly lucky in the sense that we haven’t had a huge or noticeable rise in house fires, but the risk is definitely increasing with new homes,” he said.

“Batteries, EVs and electronic scooters and bikes, all of these things increase risk.”

He said households should ensure that batteries and charging devices are kept in well-ventilated areas, and urged residents to take simple precautions around heating.

Firefighters are reminding locals to keep flammable items away from heaters and make sure fireplaces and flues are clean before use.

“Make sure heaters are in good condition electrically. Same with fireplaces, make sure the flues are clean,” Mr Maskall said.

He said small habits can make a big difference, including switching off devices prior to going to bed and avoiding overloading power points.

“Turn things off before you go to bed at night. Phone chargers can be a trap, with people charging phones in beds or on beds,” he said.

“Simple things can go a long way. Mobile phones on charge can overheat.”

RACV General Manager Insurance Bill Bloodworth said colder weather placed extra demand on household systems, especially when heaters are turned on after months of not being used.

“We saw fire damage claims increase last winter at the same time emergency callouts for heating, hot water and gas issues remained elevated,” he said.

“Having heaters professionally serviced before winter can reduce the risk of faults that may lead to a house fire, particularly for gas heaters, which can pose serious safety risks if not maintained.”

RACV also recommends keeping flammable items at least one metre away from heaters, plugging heaters directly into wall sockets, never leaving heaters or electric blankets unattended, and inspecting and cleaning fireplaces and chimneys before use.