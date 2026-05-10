South Gippsland's third earthquake in the past month

GEOSCIENCE Australia reported an earthquake east of Dumbalk on Saturday night, May 9 at 6.12pm measuring 3.2MLa on the Richter Scale, the third tremor in the local area in the past month.

The area between Leongatha and Foster has been quite an active one for earth tremors in recent years.

GEOSCIENCE Australia reported an earthquake east of Dumbalk on Saturday night, May 9 at 6.12pm measuring 3.2MLa on the Richter Scale, the third tremor in the local area in the past month.

The shake was felt over a wide area of South Gippsland, being located in an area between Dumbalk and Milford, longitude/latitude -38.63, 146.12, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

South Gippsland Shire Councillor, Cr Scott Rae, who lives in the area of the earthquake said he was at a function in Yanakie at the time, and did not feel the tremor, but said all of his neighbours reported feeling a decent shake.

“No, I didn’t feel it myself, but the dogs had been ratty all afternoon. They must have sensed something was coming,” said Cr Rae.

“We’ve had a string of these now. I hope that doesn’t mean there’s a bigger one coming.

The Seismology Research Centre registered a significant number of responses including 25 reports from Foster, 14 from Leongatha and nine in the Dumbalk-Dumbalk North areas.

Here’s a selection of their remarks:

Felt it at the Foster Pub. Thought it was just kids running around.

Yes, I live really close and felt a good shake over a couple of seconds.

We felt it between Stony Creek and Dumbalk, no shaking, just a big rumble

Yes, I felt it in Port Franklin. I felt it rumple right under the house. The house shook

Felt it in Foster. The house shook and it sounded like a massive truck driving past

Thought it was short burst of distant thunder here on Phillip Island. Checked BOM radar but nothing.

Locally there have been three tremors in the past month, as follows: