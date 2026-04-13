Special Q&A session for Come From Away

A Special Q&A session for the upcoming Wonthaggi Theatrical Group production of Come From Away will be held at Myli Wonthaggi on April 24.

Library Programs Officer Tim Gessell and Myli Wonthaggi Branch Manager Nic Velissaris have organised a Q&A session for the WTG production of Come From Away. B10_1526

MYLI Wonthaggi in conjunction with the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group have organised a special evening event for April 24 ahead of the WTG production of Come From Away.

The Q&A session will take a close look at the creative process behind the musical production, the story behind the show and what audiences can expect on stage.

With a long and proud history of bringing high-quality live theatre to the Wonthaggi community, the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group continues this tradition with Come From Away opening at the Wonthaggi Arts Centre on May 22.

Come From Away explores events surrounding the 9-11 terrorist attack on New York’s Twin Towers and the impact it had on airline passengers who were in the air at the time.

This musical is based on the inspiring true story of 38 planes diverted to Gander, Newfoundland when US airspace was closed for the first time in history. It tells the story of the ‘plane people’ from all over the world and the extraordinary kindness shown by the people of Gander who welcomed them into their community for five days.

Hear from library team member Tim Gessell, director Dan Lawrie and cast member Mary Ross as they share their perspectives on bringing this powerful and uplifting story to life, and what it takes to put a production like this on the stage.

Myli events are always relaxed and friendly. Whether it’s a workshop, story time, talk, or social gathering Myli is a supportive space where you can learn, connect, and have fun.

The Myli Come From Away Q&A session will be held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm Friday, April 24 in the Wonthaggi Library Event Area. Bookings are essential.

Visit myli.au/won2404 or phone the library on 5672 1875 to reserve your place.