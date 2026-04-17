State Coal Mine prepares to suspend underground tours

New signage has been erected at the entrance to the State Coal Mine ahead of the suspension of underground tours for at least three months to allow for a major works program.

Artist Ellen Hubble and designer husband David Hubble worked with Friends of the State Coal Mine to produce a new sign for the entrance to the State Coal Mine. B31_1626

A NEW sign has been erected at the entrance to the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi just days before the suspension of underground tours for at least three months to allow for a $3.9 million major works program.

The new sign which replaces a sign dating back to the 1950’s is the work of celebrated Wonthaggi artist Ellen Hubble and designer husband David Hubble from Logo Motion Graphics.

Although the sign took over a month to build the actual painting was done in five hours.

“It was David’s design and layout,” said Ms Hubble.

Working with Friends of the State Coal Mine the new artwork was placed over the old sign to preserve the original sign’s integrity and heritage.

Ellen Hubble works from her home studio in Wonthaggi and is a member of Wonthaggi’s ArtSpace Gallery at the Centennial Centre in Bent Street Wonthaggi.

Looking to the start of major works at the State Coal Mine President of Friends of the State Coal Mine Garry (Moz) Wilson said underground tours would be suspended at the mine for at least three months from Monday April 27.

Visitors will still be welcome above ground with blacksmith demonstrations on the second Sunday of every month, and a range of special activities planned for Anzac Day and Mother’s Day at the State Coal Mine.

“It’s about building on the history and the coal miner’s stories,” said Mr Wilson.

Works planned for the next three months include the removal of underground timbers used for ground support, shotcrete sprayed on the side of the tunnels to stabilise the stone, and rock bolts to securely tie in the rock along the mine tunnels.

Work will extend along 300 metres of the main tunnel, to lower the floor and remove excess dirt and stone, ahead of laying new rails for the drift car.

“The initial works will cost $1.5 million,” said Mr Wilson.

Plans are underway for an additional $2.4 million for the drift car and heritage works.

Visitors to the State Coal Mine over the next three months can expect to see a lot of timber on site and specialist machinery cordoned off from the public areas.

“We’re pretty excited with lots of activity,” said Mr Wilson.

A small tunnel that runs parallel to the main tunnel will remain open for maintenance.

Once completed the main tunnel will be accessible for visitors of all abilities.

Mr Wilson said the drift car will need ongoing consultation with Parks Victoria in regard to the labour that will be required in the future from Friends of the State Coal Mine.

“It’s a good time to become a member,” said Mr Wilson.

New volunteers are encouraged to join Friends of the State Coal Mine to support the new projects that are underway and undertake training while the underground tours are temporarily suspended during work in the main tunnel.

For more information on the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine go to parks.vic.gov.au/places-to-see/parks/state-coal-mine-heritage-area/things-to-do/state-coal-mine