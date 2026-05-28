Kangaroos too quick out of the blocks for Demons

Fish Creek’s Jackson Weidermann in action against MDU. Journalists to caption.

A fast start from Fish Creek saw them lead all day over an MDU side that worked hard to get back into the contest but could not quite claw their way back into the game on the scoreboard.

With Fish Creek leading 5.5.35 to a single behind at the first break a seven-goal-to-three second half by MDU saw the final score a much more respectable 11.13.79 to 9.5.59 in the battle between second and fourth.

Best afield Blaine Coates was amongst the early goal kickers along with Charlie Wilson.

In the absence of Will McTaggart who again missed the Kangaroos shared the load with seven goal kickers four of them Cameron, Lamers, Mitchell and Wilson managing two each.

For MDU who have now lost two of their last three it was Mitch De Kleuver, Kieran Bohn and Connor Krohn who led the way.

Paddy Kerr managed four to go with his 12 last week but it was a case of too little too late.

Winning the last half against the competition’s second best side is all fine and well but giving up a 38-point half-time lead against a quality side was always going to be a bridge too far.

Post game MDU coach Rhett Kelly lamented his side’s slow start suggesting “we were caught still in the change rooms when Fishy came out with high intensity in the first quarter and scored five unanswered goals” which as it turned out was the difference in the game.

Kelly noted that even after “a few positional and matchup changes” at the first break he felt his side “still looked off”.

The longer break at half-time allowed for “a good chat” with Kelly feeling his side “adjusted our ball movement while lifting our effort and intent across the board allowing us to control a large part of the third quarter.”

While it was “great to see the team work their way back into the game” Kelly continued “full credit to Fishy. The reality is that you cannot give a top team a five-goal head start” before adding the slow start was “something we will focus on as we continue to improve.”