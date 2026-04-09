Surf Parade traffic options under review at Inverloch

A FINAL traffic solution for Inverloch's Surf Parade could still be months away after local residents met with a committee of Bass Coast Shire Council including Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead and Deputy Mayor Cr Brett Tessari.

Inverloch residents Michelle Gardiner, Kevin Griffin, Kim and Allison White, Trevor Forge and Glenn Morris met with Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead and Deputy Mayor Cr Brett Tessari to discuss possible options for Surf Parade. B07_1526

A FINAL traffic solution for Inverloch's Surf Parade could still be months away after residents met with Bass Coast Shire councillors, including Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead and Deputy Mayor Cr Brett Tessari.

A committee of council, including Cr Meg Edwards, Cr Jon Temby, Cr Jan Thompson and Cr Mat Morgan, heard from residents who spoke in support of their written submissions on a proposed shared pathway from Ozone Street to the Inverloch Life Saving Club.

“Council received 179 written submissions through the consultation process, and today, a committee of council heard from seven residents. Council will now consider all submissions before its decision at the June council meeting,” said Mayor Halstead.

“I would like to sincerely thank every single person who has taken the time to participate in this process and share their views.”

Inverloch resident Glenn Morris said each of those present was given five minutes to speak on their written submissions.

“Everyone got a fair hearing and the chance to speak,” said Mr Morris.

“They were seeking clarity on beach access points and proximity to power poles.”

Bass Coast Shire Council resolved to start the formal process of inviting public submissions for the one-way plan proposed for Surf Parade at its February meeting.

Under the current proposal, Surf Parade would change to one-way traffic between Ozone Street and Goroke Street, with traffic heading east to west away from town to allow for the construction of the final stage of the path and include car parking.

DEECA submitted that there was no room to build a shared path with car parking, while retaining two-way traffic without using the coastal reserve, which it claimed the state government, which manages the reserve, would not support.

According to Mr Morris, the reality is that some parts of the report are possibly in error.

“I think council was open to going down the two-way path,” said Mr Morris.

“We were able to ask questions face to face.

Mr Morris said he went to the meeting thinking it may not be worthwhile.

“But it was,” Mr Morris said.

Council first consulted with the community in 2023 to find out whether local residents would prefer to have a two-way road with no car parking, or a one-way road with car parking. In May 2024, the council adopted the option of including car parking and changing a small section of Surf Parade to one-way, inviting submissions about the one-way traffic.

Glenn Morris said it was simply untrue that there was not room to build a shared path with carparking, while retaining two-way traffic without using the coastal reserve.

“This was an opportunity for the council to hear first-hand about the alternative proposals.”

Should the one-way proposal be endorsed at Bass Coast Shire’s June council meeting, the final stage of the shared path would be constructed using projected savings from the Inverloch to Wonthaggi shared bike trail.