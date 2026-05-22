Council’s $112,938 expected to grow with Bass Coast Landcare

When it comes to investing in environmental, agricultural and community outcomes, it would be hard to go past the partnership between the Bass Coast Shire Council and the Bass Coast Landcare Network.

Wasting no time, with the turn in the weather, to get out planting the first trees of the season recently were Bass Coast Landcare Network team members, works crew leading hand Bill Barry and works crew team member Hayley Davis.

WHEN it comes to investing in environmental, agricultural and community outcomes, it would be hard to go past the partnership between the Bass Coast Shire Council and the Bass Coast Landcare Network.

According to the shire’s General Manager Community and Culture, Jodi Kennedy, “since 2019 the partnership has facilitated the planting of 1.68 million plants and successfully leverage funding at a rate of 23 to one, delivering strong value for money for the Bass Coast community”.

Ms Kennedy was introducing a report to council last Wednesday, May 20, where they were being asked to endorse a new Memorandum of Understanding which provides funding of $112,938 per year, indexed to the government rate cap annually, until 2029/30.

“The purpose of this report is to renew the partnership between Bass Coast Landcare Network and Bass Coast Shire Council. These two organisations have operated under a memorandum of understanding since 2006. The proposed MOU has been drawn up, renewing the commitment through the development of a four-year partnership agreement, and is aligned with council's partnership policy,” said Ms Kennedy.

“The partnership between the Landcare Network and Council is a widely respected model of collaboration driving exceptional outcomes in biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, education, and social impact.

“The Landcare Network's efforts have also created 23 local jobs, including five traineeships, providing vital employment opportunities and contributed to the region's economic vitality.”

Cr Mat Morgan praised the tremendous return on investment from the Bass Coast Shire Council's partnership with the Bass Coast Landcare Network.

Cr Mat Morgan, a participant in Landcare’s tree-planting initiatives over the years, was effusive in his praise for the partnership.

“I think, as Ms. Kennedy just summed up there. We often talk about the environmental value of Landcare and trees, but what often comes back to me as a greenie, is what's the ROI? What's the return on investment?” said Cr Morgan.

“What is the economic impact of this, and an investment rate of return at 23 to one is an incredible ROI in any boardroom,” he said.

Cr Jan Thompson also applauded the success of the shire-Landcare partnership.

“The Bass Coast Landcare Network is to be applauded for bringing together 10 Landcare groups to form this network. They provide much knowledge and implement programs in conjunction with the shire,” said Cr Thompson.

“They offer valued support to community groups, farmers, and individual landowners to introduce best practices that will benefit our community and the land,” she said.

Bass Coast Landcare Network and Council work to encourage sustainable land use and conserve biodiversity across the region. The Network provides resources and skills to achieve this goal. The Landcare Network was formed in 2003 as an affiliation of ten Landcare groups within the catchment area. The formation of the Landcare Network enabled these Landcare Groups to better position themselves for investment from local, state and federal government as well as corporate programs. This is a unique model for Landcare in Victoria and is considered the benchmark for collaboration.

Cr Mat Morgan, left, and Cr Jan Thompson were effusive in their praise of the work of the Bass Coast Landcare Network and the success of its partnership with council.

$125,000 grants handed out

Bass Coast Landcare Network recently announced the successful applicants to receive funding for worthwhile projects from its Community Projects Reserve. They include the following:

BCLN Board, Seed funding for the Poa project, $45,000.

Gippsland Threatened Species Action Group, Understanding biodiversity values and creating healthy wetlands in upper Wreck Creek catchment, $15,000.

French Island Landcare Group, French Island Recycling and Waste Management Habitat Restoration Project, $15,000.

Korumburra Landcare Group, Restoration, Revegetation, Re-Seeding and Research at Ritchie Reserve, $15,000.

Phillip Island Landcare Group, Maintain existing Landcare revegetation efforts, $10,000.

3 Creeks Landcare Group, Environmental action through multiple small-scale projects, $10,000.

BCLN Board, BCLN Member Group Plants, $10,000

Phillip Island Landcare Group, Phillip Island Recreation Reserve Planting, $5000.

Rabbits on the foreshore at Cowes.

Rabbits, rabbits, rabbits

It’s always a busy time for the Bass Coast Landcare Network with events right across their 10 Landcare Groups, from Phillip Island, French Island and Lang Lang in the west to Korumburra and Anderson Inlet.

Coming up is an event that might interest any land manager or famers in Bass Coast at the moment, a free demonstration day on rabbit control at Bass on Friday, June 5 from 10am to 1.30pm.

Bass Coast Landcare is hosting a demonstration day on best practice management of rabbits at the River Garden in Bass. Landcare’s Invasive Species team of Aaron Stephens (Coordinator) and Jack Harriss (Project officer) will do demonstrations of rabbit proof fencing, how to lay bait stations and manage a baiting program, as well as fumigation of burrows.

This session will help landholders better understand techniques and timing for control, with plenty of time for questions, discussion and information sharing.

Come along to this free session with a yummy lunch included, registrations through Try Booking HERE