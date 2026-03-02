The Gov reigns in 888 metre dash at Woolamai

The Gov surged clear of the pack in the 888 Racing Woolamai Whirlwind Open Trophy Race, taking out Victoria’s shortest race in a blistering 54.13 seconds, ridden by apprentice jockey Jasmine Trenwith at Woolamai on Saturday.

LOCALS returned to the track at Woolamai Racing Club on Saturday, February 28, for the 888 Racing Woolamai Whirlwind Race Day.

As temperatures climbed towards 30 degrees, racegoers settled in for another afternoon of picnic racing entertainment. The event built on the strong momentum garnered a few weeks earlier at the Woolamai Cup.

“From the club’s perspective, the 888 Racing Woolamai Whirlwind Race Day was an outstanding success,” said Woolamai and District Racing Club secretary Abby Boyle. “We were thrilled to welcome over 1000 race goers with a fantastic turnout of members, locals and visitors enjoying our beautiful club.

“The support from our sponsors, volunteers and community once again proved how special race days at Woolamai are. It was a day that truly captured the spirit of country racing.”

With six races on for the day, there was plenty to enjoy.

The card opened at 1 pm with a 1008 metre race, the Bet365 Maiden Plate. Four-year-old bay mare Tartan Queen took home the choccies, proving too fast and taking the race by one and a half lengths. Trained at Pakenham by Jaymee Cockram and ridden brilliantly by Rowan Cox, Tartan Queen was able to hold off the rest of the field, with Doubt I’m Rich, Gypsy Warrior and Hayhat filling out the podium to kick off the afternoon.

The headline act, the 888 Racing Woolamai Whirlwind Open Trophy Race, is famously Victoria’s shortest race at, you guessed it, 888 metres. It was seemingly over in just a flash, but not before eight-year-old bay mare The Gov created a gap of one and a half lengths, bolting to the finish line and taking first place. Trained at Cranbourne by David Noonan and ridden confidently by Jasmine Trenwith, The Gov managed to finish ahead of Doctor Coto, Struggle Street and Italian Informant, who filled out the placings.

“It delivered an exciting contest, with a strong field lining up and a thrilling finish that kept racegoers on their feet,” said Boyle.

“The race was run in a blistering time of 54.13, and credit goes to winning trainer David Noonan and his team for the excellent preparation of ‘The Gov’, who was given a terrific ride by apprentice Jasmine Trenwith, securing her biggest career win yet. Jasmine kicked off her celebrations with a huge salute past the winning post.

“It was a quality spectacle.”

Third place Struggle Street was ridden by Maddison Morris, who is coming off a remarkable performance at the Woolamai Cup a few weeks prior, where she claimed victory in three races, including the Alex Scott and Staff Woolamai Cup.

There were also a few memorable moments across the afternoon.

“A couple of unexpected results kept punters guessing, which always adds to the excitement of picnic racing.

“Peter Foster’s ‘Understated’ won the third event. Even Peter himself said before the race that he was just here for a day out, not expecting a win. The Foster team was certainly surprised and elated at the 10yo gelding’s success.

“The last race saw trainer Jaymee Cockram’s ‘Up To Me’ go from last to first. A huge ride by Raymond ‘Razor’ Douglas cutting away from the field on the home turn, trouncing them all up the outside fence to win by a striking four lengths.”

There was also a $200 strappers prize on the day, sponsored by 888 Racing. The award recognises the hard work of stable hands and strappers.

The prize was awarded to Lakeesha Robinson and Reg Manning for the presentation of ‘Master Of Chant’.

Boyle praised long-time supporter Dean Binaisse of 888 Racing for backing the unique sprint event.

“Seeing the day come together so seamlessly is incredibly rewarding for our committee and volunteers,” Boyle said. “So much work goes on behind the scenes in the lead up to race day, and to see the track looking fantastic, the crowd engaged, and the racing competitive makes it all worthwhile.

“Events like the Woolamai Whirlwind reinforce the strength of our club and the continued support for picnic racing in the region.”

The Woolamai Racing Club will now turn its attention to the Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day on Saturday, March 21.