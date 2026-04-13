National Surfing Reserve tag team challenge open for registration

Phillip Island is home to Victoria’s only National Surfing Reserve. Team can sign up via Try Booking.

PHILLIP Island is home to Victoria’s only National Surfing Reserve, and the next community tag team challenge is set for Sunday, April 26 – so get your team together.

The contest is a favourite on the annual surfing calendar with a tag team format, and teams make up that showcase different surfing styles and ages. The tag team challenge sees teams of eight competing for $1,000 for first prize, $500 for second and $250 for third.

Categories this year are:

· Open Male and Female

· Super Groms

· Juniors

· Mal – Male and Female

· Over 35 Short Board

· Over 50 Short Board.

There are also bonus points for teams that contain multiple family members.

As well as for surfers, it’s always a great day for spectators who enjoy watching the fierce but friendly competition as teams strive to have their name at the top of the honour board and be handed the coveted Dave Fincher Memorial trophy that honours a true island legend.

The Phillip Island National Surfing Reserve was established in 2013, and in 2023, the tenth anniversary challenge was won by “Team Crushers”, captained by Nick Fostin.

The event is scheduled for Cape Woolamai, although the final location will be determined by the swell on the day. One thing is for certain – the Surfing Teams Challenge will take to the waves at one of the four Phillip Island quality beaches that make up Victoria’s only National Surfing Reserve, made up of four sites along Phillip Island’s coast: Cape Woolamai, Smiths Beach, Summerland and Cat Bay.

The inaugural competition was held in 2014, and since then, the event has become a favourite on the surfing calendar. Once again, Phillip Island Nature Parks is presenting this popular surfing competition with strong support from Phillip Island Boardriders Club (PIBC), Bass Coast Shire Council, Westernport Water and Pannys Chocolate Factory.

Along with the surfing action, there will be a Welcome to Country to begin the day at 8.30 am, information and stalls.

The presentation at Phillip Island Boardriders Club (from 5.30 pm) is also not to be missed, with the bar open, complimentary snacks and the all-important presentations including the Dave Fincher Memorial trophy.

Teams can sign up via Try Booking.

For live updates throughout the day, follow on Facebook @PhillipIslandNSR, Instagram @phillipisland_nsr