Thieves target Wonthaggi cars

WONTHAGGI Police are urging local residents to lock their cars and secure valuables following reports of thefts from motor vehicles and registration plate thefts in the North Wonthaggi area.

Police are urging Wonthaggi residents to lock their cars and secure valuables following reports of thefts from motor vehicles.

Wonthaggi Police are urging local residents to lock their cars and secure valuables following reports of thefts from motor vehicles and registration plate thefts in the North Wonthaggi area.

Police said there had been several reports during the week involving offenders checking door handles, as well as registration plates being stolen on Friday, June 5.

A Wonthaggi Police spokesperson said the incidents were a good reminder for people to ensure their vehicles are properly secured.

“Regarding the recent thefts from motor vehicles and registration plates, we just wish to remind the public to be aware that their vehicles are secure, and to lock them up to deter any further thefts from occurring,” the spokesperson said.

“Throughout the week, we did have some incidents in Wonthaggi where some offenders were checking door handles on vehicles.”

Residents are being urged to remove valuables from their cars and check their vehicles in the morning, including whether their number plates are still attached.

The local warning comes amid wider concerns about thefts from motor vehicles across the state.

According to Crime Statistics Agency data highlighted by RACV, theft from motor vehicles was the most common offence category in Victoria in the 12 months to December 2025, with 82,947 offences recorded.

That was up from 75,695 offences in the previous year, showing an increase of about 9.5 per cent.

Number plates were the most commonly stolen item from vehicles, accounting for 39 per cent of all thefts from motor vehicles.

RACV said that driveways and carports were the hotspots for thefts from vehicles near homes, with 11,169 offences recorded in the year ending December 2025.

Neighbourhood Watch Victoria CEO Bambi Gordon said simple security measures are often the best defence against such crimes.

“That includes simple measures like getting to know your neighbours, reporting suspicious activity to police, locking your doors and windows, and fitting one-way screws to the number plates on your car,” Ms Gordon said.