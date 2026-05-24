Touching farewell for Kiki ahead of departure from Australia

Ariane ‘Kiki’ Joseph with her daughter Ella and sister Annick during Friday’s farewell event in Leongatha.

SADNESS and celebration mingled on Friday night as people gathered at The Salvation Army in Leongatha to farewell the popular Ariane ‘Kiki’ Joseph whose community-supported efforts to remain in Australia have been reported in the Sentinel-Times since 2023.

With immigration authorities recently rejecting that request and refusing her a ministerial appeal, Kiki flies out this week to return to Mauritius.

Friday’s farewell event was a suitable tribute as talented singer Kiki joined a concert in her honour, special moments including singing with her daughter Ella and with her sister Annick.

Kiki Joseph and her daughter Ella perform.

While the night was filled with humorous moments, disappointment and a sense of loss were also evident.

Annick spoke of Kiki’s arrival in Australia eight years ago, the support she provided for her blind aunt Marie-Claire, and the way she quickly became an active and valued part of the community of Leongatha and surrounds.

“Over the years, Kiki has given so much of herself to this town and to people; she became involved in many community groups and touched the lives of so many people through her warmth, compassion, laughter and willingness to help others without ever expecting anything in return,” Annick said.

“This is why tonight is so difficult; after eight years of building a life here, contributing to the community, now Kiki has to leave Australia without the security, certainty or fairness she truly deserves; it is hard to understand how someone who has given so much and become such an important part of this community could be asked to leave without being given a real chance.”

Annick assured her sister “Your worth is not defined by the visa decision, and your impact cannot be erased by paperwork or borders,” adding that Kiki leaves behind a legacy of kindness.

Kiki expressed her appreciation for the support she’s received from the community, including that she experienced from The Salvation Army.

Kiki Joseph and Amanda Hart encourage people to give to the Red Shield Appeal.

“I got my food here,” she said, having been an avid volunteer during her time in South Gippsland, working at a couple of Leongatha opportunity shops as well as the time she spent providing unpaid care for her aunt, but unable to earn an income due to visa restrictions.

Again thinking of others even in a time of turmoil, Kiki urged people to donate to the Red Shield Appeal that supports The Salvation Army’s community initiatives such as food relief.

Groups to which Kiki has belonged, the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band, in which she played the trumpet, and the Treble F Singers were among the night’s entertainers.

The guest of honour became emotional listening to a performance of “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” responding to the line ‘don’t know when you’ll be back again’ with “three years,” in hopes of being reunited Downunder with her daughter and sister, perhaps through a family visa.

Attendees were treated to a delicious Mauritian chicken curry and sweets.

Au revoir Kiki, hopefully not for too long.