Wonthaggi footballer badly injured in highway collision

One of Wonthaggi’s best players against Drouin on Saturday and throughout the year, also something of a revelation across the Gippsland League in the ruck this season, Daniel Bourke, has been very badly injured in a car accident.

Emergency services had a busy night on South Gippsland roads as the weather turned wet and wintry on Saturday night with this two-vehicle crash at Bena and a fatal crash at Glen Alvie, both occurring between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday night.

ONE OF Wonthaggi’s best players against Drouin on Saturday and throughout the year, also something of a revelation across the Gippsland League in the ruck this season, Daniel Bourke, has been very badly injured in a car accident.

According to club reports, Bourke and another Wonthaggi player, Harry Dawson, were coming home from the football at Drouin when they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on the South Gippsland Highway at Bena, at about 6.30pm on Saturday night.

While the other player reportedly escaped with minor injuries, Bourke has sustained serious injuries including a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.

He was airlifted from the scene.

“He’s in a bad way,” said one club official.

Wonthaggi ruckman Daniel Bourke has had a big impact on the club and the Gippsland League since his arrival this year.

All thoughts were about the player’s welfare when the club came together for its annual Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club Ball on Saturday night, a ‘casino’ theme night at the Wonthaggi Country Club.

Bourke has consistently been in the club’s best players since joining Wonthaggi this year, not only dominating the ruck against all comers but also playing an increasingly important role around the ground, as a marking target and up forward where he kicked three goals on Saturday.

His work with young up-and-coming ruckman Jasper Shone and the other big men who take a turn in the ruck, including Shannon Bray and Jakeb Thomas, has been a feature of the Power’s improvement this year and they’ll find it difficult to replace his significant contribution, on and off the field.

But it’s all about Bourke’s recovery now. And everyone wishes him all the very best for a speedy recovery.

Emergency services attended to the injured at Bena after one of the cars left the road and crashed down an embankment.

Police report

Victoria Police issued the following report:

Police are investigating a collision in Bena on July 11.

Emergency services responded to reports of two vehicles colliding near the intersection of South Gippsland Highway and Main Road about 6.30pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 23-year-old Smiths Beach man, was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All parties remained on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated.

If you have any details or can share dashcam footage of the incident at about 6.30pm on the South Gippsland Highway at the entrance to Bena you can call Crimestoppers Vic on 1800 333 000 or online at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au