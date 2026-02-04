Traditional and new events to entertain Korumburra showgoers

Hobby horse riders show off their mounts at a previous event at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

THE action-packed 130th Korumburra Show is fast approaching, with locals and visitors set to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment on the evening of Friday February 13 and the following day, the popular fireworks display topping off opening night.

A hobby horse race between entrants representing local businesses and organisations is new this year, turning the tables on traditional equine events with the riders having to do all the work, attendees sure to revel in seeing competitors tackling the jumps and a sprint.

The race takes place on the footy ground about 6pm Friday, with five entrants each paying $150 to field a jockey and hobby horse in the Burra Bolt, riders to be decked out in racing silks, the winning business or organisation claiming $500 and the remaining $250 going to the Korumburra A&P Society.

The competing businesses and clubs are Barry Plant Korumburra, Kelly’s Bakery, Korumburra Pony Club, Jumping Horse Club and Adora Hair in Leongatha.

The race will be followed by expert hobby horse rider Kirra Brauckmann from the Mornington Peninsula who’ll demonstrate her dressage and jumping skills.

“She has a full tack box, four horses, a bridle for dressage and another for jumping; she’s going to be doing the dressage to music,” Ms Joyce said, having been an organiser of a recent hobby horse event at Korumburra Showgrounds.

Ms Joyce’s daughter Tiffany is running the hobby horse entertainment at the Show.

Ms Joyce is in charge of the Pygmy goat show, which is returning due to its popularity when launched on the opening night of last year’s Korumburra Show.

Even more entrants are likely for this year’s judging, and a new event has been introduced, that being a junior fancy dress section at about 7pm Friday that will feature children and their Pygmy goats in costume.

Rides and sideshow games will entertain patrons on both days.

Saturday features a free farmers’ breakfast at 9.30am, sponsored by Coles.

There’ll be an array of market stalls around the Showgrounds.

Day two is filled with traditional agricultural show entertainment, including displays of entrants’ handiwork in the Exhibit Pavilion, cattle, sheep and poultry judging, as well as dogs competing in flyball and other events.

There’s free entertainment for children funded by market stallholder fees.

Korumburra and District Historical Society and the local library will have displays.

People are encouraged to view the Show schedule at korumburrashowgrounds.com.au or pick up a printed program at one of the businesses offering them on the town’s main street.