Treble F Singers support a cause and a departing member

Treble F Singers combine their fundraising Biggest Afternoon Tea with a farewell for Ariane ‘Kiki’ Joseph.

LEONGATHA’S Treble F Singers held a Biggest Afternoon Tea following rehearsal on Tuesday, the group contributing $500 to the Cancer Council, the event also a celebration of and farewell for valued member Ariane ‘Kiki’ Joseph.

Despite the tremendous community support Kiki has received from individuals and organisations, her efforts to remain in Australia proved unsuccessful and she will soon return to Mauritius.

“All of you tried but it didn’t work; we don’t know why,” Kiki said, clearly appreciative of the efforts made on her behalf.

“I got so much from everyone, but I hope I have been able to give a little bit back,” someone responding that she has given more than a little bit.

As previously reported, she looked after her blind aunt, has volunteered in local opportunity shops and belongs to other community groups such as the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band.

While acknowledging it will be tough having to separate from her adult daughter who can remain in Australia, Kiki accepts the decision of Australian authorities graciously with no hint of bitterness, believing her Christian faith helps her do so.

Sentinel-Times will have more to report after her upcoming farewell dinner.

Tuesday’s gathering highlighted the friendly and supportive nature of the Treble F Singers, with those in charge valuing the wellbeing of the members.

It’s a chance to experience the joy of singing in a group and make friends, with singing experience not necessary, the mantra being to have a laugh and not take things too seriously, although that doesn’t stop the group sounding fantastic.

While the Treble F Singers give occasional public performances, its members can choose whether to participate in those.

Those keen to join or wanting to know more are encouraged to email treblefs3953@gmail.com, or call secretary Josie Dobson on 0428 688 250.

The group also has a Facebook page.

Josie Dobson, Tarnya Wilson, Jeremy Curtis, Chris McKenzie-McHarg and Gwen Scheffer enjoy the Treble F Singers’ Biggest Afternoon Tea.