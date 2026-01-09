Tune-in to Community Expose on South Coast FM

Presenter Richard Kay interviewed Linda Pettit from Bunurong Wildlife Care for Community Expose on South Coast FM. B08_5125

IF YOU have ever wondered what happens to injured wildlife once they’ve been rescued, or how to give household furniture a new lease of life through Leongatha Rotary then Community Expose on South Coast FM may have the answer.

Heard regularly on Sunday and Tuesday mornings on local community radio station South Coast FM organisations interviewed for Community Expose have included Friends of the State Coal Mine, Pound Creek Rural Fire Brigade, Leongatha Rotary, South Gippsland Conservation Society, Inverloch RSL, Inverloch Men’s Shed and Probus.

Presenter Richard Kay said the purpose of Community Expose is to expose the community to the many important groups that can be found in this area.

“We like to meet the people involved and find out why they joined the group,” said Richard.

The difference between Richard’s live weekly breakfast program on Wednesday mornings and Community Expose is breakfast is more fast paced with a tight schedule.

“Breakfast is about half-hourly news bulletins, music and requests,” said Richard.

“Community Expose is pre-recorded during the week and has a more relaxed conversational tone for people who have a little more time to listen rather than rushing off to work.”

Richard’s most recent interview with Linda Pettit from Bunurong Wildlife Care focussed on wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and release at Inverloch.

“We care for all species of wildlife except snakes,” said Linda.

“Animals that can be released back into the wild.”

Linda is an accredited rescuer for Wildlife Victoria and trains volunteer rescuers.

The animals Linda regularly cares for at Bunurong Wildlife Care include macropods or hopping marsupials such as kangaroos and wallabies, koalas and wombats.

“We sometimes have up to 30 animals at once,” said Linda.

“Sometimes more, it depends on what we already have in care.”

Over a year Bunurong Wildlife Care can care for between 100 and 200 animals.

“We partner with other shelters and use foster carers,” said Linda.

“A wombat joey can take 2 years before it can be released back into the wild.”

Wildlife protection signs with a phone number for injured wildlife are available as a fundraiser for the wildlife shelter and can be purchased from the State Coal Mine, Inverloch Community Bendigo Bank and Inverloch Animal Doc for $20.

“We want them everywhere,” said Linda.

“The perfect Christmas present.”

To volunteer as a wildlife carer email Linda@ BunurongWildlifeCare.au or ring the shelter on 15147751. For injured wildlife phone Wildlife Victoria on (03) 8400 7300.

To contact Richard Kay at South Coast FM email Radio@SouthCoastFM.au

South Coast FM broadcasts on 88.1, 89.5 and 89.1 or stream live at southcoastfm.au

To become a member, look for South Coast FM on Instagram or Facebook or go to southcoastfm.au/join-us/membership-application/