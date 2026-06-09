Ultimate foodie heaven at Loch Village Food and Wine Festival

Thousands of visitors attended the 18th annual Loch Village Food and Wine Festival over the King's birthday weekend.

Loch Village was bathed in sunshine for the opening of the 18th annual Food and Wine Festival with 75 vendors selling everything from wine, beer and gin to local produce such as saffron and turmeric and a wide variety of international cuisine. B30_2326

THE HISTORIC township of Loch was transformed into a bustling epicentre of culinary indulgence over the weekend as thousands of visitors gathered for the highly anticipated Loch Village Food and Wine Festival.

Proving once again why it is considered South Gippsland’s ultimate foodie paradise, the event successfully united passionate regional makers with eager epicureans for a spectacular celebration of local flavours.

Under clear skies, the sensory journey captivated attendees, solidifying the festival's reputation as a premier destination for food lovers. Committee Chair Mark Heath said the food and wine festival was run entirely by volunteers with the proceeds donated to the local school and kindergarten, and families who need a hand.

Loch Village Food and Wine Festival Committee Chair Mark Heath said the food and wine festival was run entirely by volunteers with proceeds donated to the local community.

This philanthropic spirit added an extra layer of warmth to the weekend's celebrations.

"We had 75 vendors this year," said Mr Heath.

Attendees pouring into the event experienced an unparalleled showcase of regional produce, craft beers, boutique ciders, and premium spirits. The heart of the festival lay in the opportunity to meet the faces behind South Gippsland’s premier wineries, breweries, distilleries, and eateries.

Local vignerons and master brewers poured generous tastings and shared the unique stories and sustainable philosophies that define the region's agricultural prowess.

Visitors packed the rows of stalls, discovering curated cheese pairings, artisan chocolates, and small-batch pantry items.

Enjoying their first year at the Loch Village Food and Wine Festival Kim Richardson and Mates Gin from Wonthaggi said it had been great fun. b24_2326

“It’s great to be here,” said Kim Richardson from Mates Gin in Wonthaggi.

“It was our first year at the festival and it was a great day for it.”

Mates Gin is a social enterprise business with half of the profits going to charities such as the Dream Big Australia Foundation and local groups such as the CFA, lifesaving clubs and Bass Coast Breakers.

Damien Lacey, Russell Jones, James O’Connor and Paul Hawker from Strzelecki Lions assisted with traffic management at the Loch Village Food and Wine Festival. b31_2326

Their mission resonated deeply with the festival-goers, who appreciated buying products that directly support regional safety and community development.

Danielle Glenister and Tom Gurnett from Gurneys’ Cidery at Foster were excited to be at the festival. “We had a great time,” they said. The pair shared their complex, dry ciders crafted from heritage apples, drawing a steady stream of fans to their stall throughout the afternoon.

Stewart Taylor and Jo Colavecchio from Infusa Distillery said it was a great event that showcased local produce on the King’s Birthday weekend. The holiday timing allowed travellers from Melbourne and surrounding regions to make a full getaway out of the festival, filling local accommodation and creating a vibrant, relaxed holiday atmosphere across the town.

For Phill and Ali Dempster of Boasty Roasty in Korumburra, it was a chance to give coffee lovers a taste of their exquisite range of locally roasted beans. The aromatic brews kept the crowd energised all day as they explored the grassed festival site.

Phill and Ali Dempster from Boasty Roasty in Korumburra served delicious locally roasted coffee all day at the Loch Village Food and Wine Festival. b28_2326

Nearby, artisanal food trucks served up everything from wood-fired pizzas to slow-cooked meats, ensuring no visitor was left hungry. As the afternoon sun cast a golden glow over Loch’s historic streetscape, live acoustic music drifted through the air inviting festival goers to enjoy one last glass of freshly poured of cool-climate wine.

The seamless combination of warm hospitality, high-end produce, and charitable purpose proved to be a winning recipe. With record-breaking crowds and overwhelming praise from vendors and visitors alike, the Loch Village Food and Wine Festival has firmly cemented its spot as an unmissable fixture on the Victorian regional calendar.