V/Line bus services still missing two years on as Crugnale seeks feedback

State Nationals leader attacks government over repeated delays while outgoing Bass MP launches survey pushing for Cowes and Inverloch services.

State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale says bus services have been among the electorates highest priorities since she was elected.

State Nationals leader Danny O'Brien has attacked the state government for failing to deliver V/Line coach services between Yarram, Leongatha and Melbourne almost two years after they were funded.

The 2024-25 State Budget included funding for additional services originally flagged to begin in 2025 before being pushed to "early 2026".

"The Government's own information still says these additional services will be introduced in 'early 2026', yet we are now heading into June and Gippslanders are still no closer to seeing these promised improvements," Mr O'Brien said.

"This funding was announced almost two years ago and so far all the community has received is consultation, vague updates and shifting timelines."

Mr O'Brien said South Gippsland communities did not have the luxury of rail services and relied on coach connections for medical appointments, education and employment.

"The State Government is happy to pat itself on the back for providing cheaper public transport fares, but cheaper fares do not help Gippslanders if the actual bus service still has not been delivered," he stated.

Outgoing State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has been pushing for improved bus services since she was elected in 2018 and launched a community survey on April 27 calling on Bass Coast residents to share their experiences with V/Line services between Cowes, Inverloch and Dandenong.

Ms Crugnale said communities needed and deserved more services, modern timetabling and better connections that suited how people moved around in the 21st century.

She pointed to the Yarram and Leongatha V/Line service uplift announcement as proof the advocacy model worked.

"It's our turn now," Ms Crugnale stated.

The 2026-27 Victorian Budget then delivered funding for additional Cowes and Inverloch services and a coordinated Yarram-Leongatha-Melbourne run as part of a $100 million statewide bus uplift.

Ms Crugnale said buses had been a consistent priority across the electorate.

"Since being elected back in 2018, buses have been in the top three priorities for every age group across the whole electorate and I am thrilled to see significant package to better service our suburbs, towns and regional areas," Ms Crugnale said.

Mr O'Brien and State Liberal leader Jess Wilson hit back at the broader Budget in a joint statement during a press conference outside the old Wonthaggi tech site, slamming a $7.7 billion cash deficit and net debt set to reach $199.3 billion by 2029-30.

"Regional Victorians keep being asked to carry the load while metropolitan Melbourne gets the lion's share of the spend," Mr O'Brien and Ms Wilson stated.