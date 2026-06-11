Way to go! $7.7M Inverloch to Wonthaggi trail set to open

There are many attractive features along the new Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail whether you're going for a short walk from either end, an out-and-back run or a bike ride along the whole 14km length... and you'll officially be able to do just that from June 14.

There are many attractive features along the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail whether you're going for a short walk from either end, an out-and-back run or a bike ride along the whole 14km length, even linking up to the Bass Coast Rail Trail to Kilcunda and Phillip Island.

THERE’S a couple of things to say about the new 14km Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail.

There’s an “official opening” event for the pathway on Friday, June 19.

Upwards of 50 riders, most of them retirement age, used the trail yesterday (Wednesday) from the Inverloch end.

Many have also walked or ridden sections of the trail from the Wonthaggi end as well.

The crossing over Toorak Road, Inverloch, with its “refuge island” in the middle, has been well executed and seems safe.

The Bass Coast Shire Council appears to have come up with a safe crossing at a problematic location on Toorak Road Inverloch.

It’s costing an estimated $7.7 million, we’re told, including a state ‘Growing Suburbs Fund’ grant of $3 million and $4.7 million from the shire’s ratepayers.

And it will require regular maintenance.

So, what’s it like?

Pretty damn good!

You'll officially be able to use the new Inverloch-Wonthaggi Trail from Friday, June 19.

The riders who’ve already been out and back, even as finishing touches are being applied by contractors this week, have given it the thumbs up.

There’s a great coastal view looking back along the sweeping Inverloch Surf Beach.

The path meanders its way through attractive rural vistas where cattle graze and green grass grows. There’s trees and open spaces. The path rises and falls at various locations, requiring you to shift gear, but it’s a pretty easy ride.

There’s stopping off points along the way with bike racks and benches, cleverly positioned to take advantage of views over lakes and other attractive settings.

One of the favoured locations is likely to be where the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail overlooks the Inverloch Surf Beach and beyond.

The Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari, reckons it’ll get a lot of use by locals and visitors alike and could become an iconic attraction for the local area.

“It’s coming up really well, isn’t it,” said Cr Brett Tessari, ahead of the June 19 event.

“I’m looking forward to the opening now,” he said.

“There are some really nice features along the way but the part I’m really keen to see is the view of the Inverloch coastline as you reach that ridge along Drowleys Road.

“But there’s a range of ways to use it. You can go for a ride, a run or walk out on the path from either end, Wonthaggi or Inverloch, stop and have a bit of a sit down to enjoy the rural views and then go back.

“Or you can ride the whole 14km length and even link up with Bass Coast Rail Trail and ride to Kilcunda and even on to Phillip Island if you’re making a day or a weekend of it.

“I can see it becoming really iconic, well used by both locals and visitors alike,” he said.

“It’s another thing to add to what is already a fantastic offering for tourists, especially those wanting to extend their stay another night or two.”

There's places to stop, sit and enjoy the view.

Cr Tessari is mindful of the overall cost of the pathway and the fact that the shire will have to maintain it, but it goes with the territory, he said.

“You’ve always got that situation, where community facilities are added, for example when developers include playgrounds in their new housing estates and ultimately hand them over to the council to maintain.

“That’s the way it’s been set up by the government.

“But, certainly, in this case, I can see it having enormous benefits and when it is officially open next week, I’d encourage every to get out there, go for a walk, run or ride, and take a look.

Locals have seen cows before but visitors will love the rural vistas.

On it’s Engage Bass Coast website, the shire lists the following benefits:

The new pathway responds to community demand, with walking identified as the most popular activity within the Shire in Council’s Tracks and Trails Strategy 2022, the Active Bass Coast Strategy 2018-28 and the 2021-25 Council Plan engagement.

Provision of a safe off-road pathway which has the potential to motivate more women, children and senior Victorians to cycle and walk more often.

A path that is free and easily accessible, helping to improve the health, wellbeing and lifestyle of the community and increasing physical activity.

Pathways also provide great opportunity for people with high levels of disadvantage as they are free to use, always open and do not require formal membership or specialised equipment. They are also a conduit to increased social interaction.

The trail responds to the needs of a growing population.

The creation of a new nature-based tourism visitor attraction, providing access to the unique experience of walking and cycling in Bass Coast.

Encourages an appreciation for the natural environment.

Supports biodiversity through a significant planting program.

Contractors are applying the finishing touches to the new Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail ahead of its official opening on Friday, June 19

The REMPLAN Impact Summary Report identified that this project will create 31 jobs and generate $14.54 million in direct economic benefit to the region in the construction of the path.

Improved physical and mental wellbeing for the community by promoting active transport and supporting healthy and active communities.

This project will improve safety for all path users with greater connection and accessibility, enabling pedestrians and cyclists to travel safely from Wonthaggi to Inverloch.

Links between townships and key destinations to enable users to explore all that Bass Coast has to offer.

“This pathway connects to a much greater off-road shared pathway link extending from Inverloch to Cowes and, in future, will form part of the Gippsland Odyssey, a 700km path linking Gippsland. Furthermore, the network of trails will also link to the Mornington Peninsula with a quick trip on the Phillip Island to Stony Point ferry.”

Time will tell if the State Government and the shire’s ratepayers are getting value for money, and if the new facility boosts tourism.

The development of a coastal trail, between Inverloch and San Remo, is also still on the table, according to the Parks Victoria website which sets a timeline for the completion of lookouts between San Remo and Inverloch as being “August 2026” with trail works set to begin in late 2026.

“The long-term vision of the park is to create an iconic trail for the Bass Coast – the Yallock-Bulluk Coastal Trail. This will include extending and upgrading existing trails and creating new trails to link San Remo to Cape Paterson – and eventually Inverloch.”