Welcome to country, welcome to the future with Marinus Link

The opening of the Marinus Link Information office in Peart Street Leongatha today marked the beginning of the renewable energy rollout in Gippsland with South Gippsland set to play a key role over the next decade or so, starting with the $3.85 billion Stage 1 Marinus Link project.

Marinius Link Chair, Sandra Gamble, is joined by traditional owners, project and local government officials at the opening of a new information office for the Marinus Link project in Leongatha on Friday. They are, from left, Mark Lindsay, Clare Gleghorn and Sandra Gamble of Marinus Link, Deputy Mayor Cr Brad Snell, and representing traditional owners Lloyd Hood, Willy Pepper and James Brown.

IF YOU say $3.85 billion quickly, it may not register just how big that number really is.

And it probably takes a day, like the opening of the Leongatha Community Information Centre for Marinus Link, at 1/9 Peart Street, Leongatha, to start to get an idea about the size, scale and complexity of the project.

It was all sweetness and light at the opening event last Friday with State Government, South Gippsland Shire Council and representatives of the two traditional owners groups, the Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC), and Bunurong Land Council (Aboriginal Corporation), rubbing shoulders with the principal contractors, TasVic Greenlink, and Marinus Link officials ahead of the cutting of a ribbon by Marinus Link Board Chair Sandra Gamble.

Everyone said the right thing, although Gunaikurnai official James Brown challenged everyone about the real meaning of ‘Wominjeka’.

“We’re not just saying hello, we’re saying ‘we come with a purpose’, offering people the right of passage onto country,” he said, before paying his respects, not only to indigenous elders past, present and emerging but to all ancestors who had been custodians of the land, laying the foundations for what we are today.

Another traditional owner representative, Willy Pepper, added his thoughts, saying his ‘welcome to country’ wasn’t about welcoming Australians to their own country, we’re all Australians, he said.

“I’m welcoming you to the land we stand on now, he said, noting that Gunaikurnai country started north of Mirboo North, through which the Marinus Link would also cross on its 90km, underground journey from Sandy Point to Hazelwood.

But, while there were animated conversations to be had over a cup of tea and sandwiches, provided by local caterer Brett Sinclair, for the opening of the info centre, there’s a lot going on below the surface.

There’s the positives of engaging local contractors, and providing employment opportunities and apprenticeships for local residents, and the prospect of a community fund from which local organisations can benefit, according to head of community engagement, Mark Lindsay.

But there’s still important negotiations going on with local farmers and landholders along the route, even at this late stage, over some of the most productive land in Australia, a number of whom are yet to agree to terms, not only for hosting the Marinus Link easement and works, but also for accommodating farming practices during the three-year construction period, due to start later this year.

There’s a lot happening and a lot to know and one of the best places to get the information you are looking for is at the Leongatha office of Marinus Link in Peart Street, diagonally opposite the Department of Agriculture building, which will be open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm and Saturday, 10am to 1pm.

A similar office will be opened in Birnie in Tasmania.

What is an easement?

Marinus Link is seeking an easement over the area of land where the project route will be built. An easement is not full ownership of the land – it is a legal property right to access and use that area for the construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure.

This is stage 1 of the Marinus Link project, providing an essential 750MW two-way power connector between Tasmania and the eastern states, with likely a second 750MW cable to follow, within the same easement, but not in the same trench.

South Gippsland Deputy Mayor Cr Brad Snell with Marinus Link Chair Sandra Gamble.

'Time of change', says Cr Brad Snell

The Deputy Mayor of the South Gippsland Shire Council, Brad Snell, spoke on behalf of the local community.

Acknowledging his colleagues Cr John Schelling and Cr Steve Finlay and shire CEO Allison Jones, Cr Snell welcomed those representing culture and country, the amazing marinus team, and stakeholders here today.

“This is more than a giant extension lead, it represents of a time of change, sharing, communication, bringing together skills, people and community.

“I'd like to start by congratulating the Marinus Link team on the opening of this new Peart Street office. It's great to see a local presence established here in Leongatha.

“Having a shopfront like this gives community members an easy way to drop in, ask questions and stay up to date as the project moves forward.

“South Gippsland finds itself at the centre of Gippsland's renewable energy future, with a number of major energy projects either planned or underway in and around our region.

“Marinus Link is one of the first of these significant projects to become a visible reality on the ground. How significant? This project is the single largest continuous span piece of infrastructure to come to South Gippsland since the South Gippsland Railway line over 130 years ago.

“That was also a time of immense change, with a project that empowered the towns and the people of South Gippsland.

“This is an exciting time for South Gippsland and the broader Gippsland region. While we know there will be challenges along the way, there are also significant opportunities, particularly when it comes to local jobs, apprenticeships and work for Gippsland businesses.

“We know our communities want to see local people and local businesses benefit wherever possible, and it's pleasing to see Marinus Link making a very genuine effort to support the communities in which it operates.

“This will be proven in the community benefits as they come to fruition.

“This includes a commitment to local employment, as well as the development of a Community Benefit Sharing Program that will help ensure the benefits of the project extend beyond construction and leave a lasting legacy for local communities.

“On behalf of South Gippsland Shire Council, I would like to thank the Marinus Link team for their ongoing engagement with our community and stakeholders.

“We look forward to continuing to work together and achieving the best outcomes for our region.

“Thank you everyone and enjoy the morning.”

Marinus Link Board Chair Sandra Gamble then cut a ceremonial ribbon, not only to a shop in Peart Street, but also to the first signs that this massive, $3.85 billion undertaking is now officially underway.