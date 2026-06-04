'We're open': Cowes' traders desperate plea before holidays

Cowes traders are continuing to battle on, including coming up with innovative ways to assure prospective customers they’re still open for business ahead of the King's Birthday long weekend.

Cowes' traders are at pains to let prospective customers know that they are still open for business during the major streetscape works and the shire is helping, ahead of the holiday weekend, erecting portable variable messaging signs (VMS) to let visitors know it's business as usual.

COWES traders are continuing to battle on, including coming up with innovative ways to assure prospective customers they’re still open and operating, while progress is made on the Cowes Foreshore Project.

Many of them are unsure about when the latest ‘Phase 3’ works will be completed but the Bass Coast Shire Council has moved to alleviate any confusion or anxiety that may exist by issuing an update ahead of the June holiday long weekend.

“Phase 3 is anticipated to be completed in Mid-July, subject to weather, latent conditions and unforeseeable circumstances,” said a spokesperson for the shire’s Major Projects team.

Trade has been severely impacted in Cowes while major streetscape works continue. Phase 3 works are set to continue until mid-July.

In the past three weeks the following works have been completed:

Construction of drainage works are now 90% completed with subsoil drainage 100% completed

The demolition of footpath is now 100% completed

Soft spots identified during demolition (latent condition) have been dugout and stabilised with the capping layer to carparks and road 100% completed

The concrete footing for the civic green is 100% completed and mass granite blocks installed

The DDA ramp drainage works are at the halfway point with retaining footing commenced and electrical works underway

Installation of stainless handrail to phase 2 retaining wall and Cascade decks is almost completed.

In coming weeks, the following works will get underway:

Continuation of footpath construction works

Continuation of drainage and subsoil drainage works.

Construction of the lower subbase and the subbase course of the road pavement.

Electrical works to DDA ramping and Thompson Ave upper end areas.

Commencement of kerb preparation works.

Continuation of retaining wall footings and wall construction.

The council has continued to liaise with local traders on initiatives that might assist them while works are continuing.

The lower half of Cowes' main street, Thompson Avenue, is closed but businesses are open and operating and ready to welcome locals and visitors alike over the long weekend.

In addition to the ongoing ‘Trading through Transformation’ initiative, the following activities have been implemented over the last few weeks:

A portable variable messaging sign (VMS) board near Berninneit advising that ‘Cowes is Open’ for business

Additional signage installed on temporary fencing to point to shops and showing shops are open

A wrap around in last week’s Phillip Island San Remo Advertiser and print ads organised for the next three months.

Cinema tickets at Council venue, Berninneit are being reduced by 50% on Wednesday and Fridays until the end of June 2026.

Trader emails with further information as identified by traders

Site visits for business traders

“We understand that these works are disruptive and sincerely appreciate your ongoing patience. Please be assured that we are working closely with Fulton Hogan to deliver the project on schedule, minimise delays wherever possible, and keep you informed throughout each stage of the process.”

Stage 1 of the Thompson Avenue works will be undertaken in four phases, presently with contractors working on ‘Phase 3’.

No details have been provided on the scope of ‘Phase 4’ works.

If traders have any further questions they are encouraged to contact the Major Projects team at the Bass Coast Shire Council at majorprojectsadmin@basscoast.vic.gov.au or alternatively head to the project page here.

Traders and shoppers have complained about the use of shell grit on the tree plots because it spreads out on to the footpath making a mess and creating a slip hazard. The council is reviewing its use in the project.

Safety concerns

Several traders have also drawn attention to the shell grit used to cover some of the tree plots, asking if this will be a permanent design feature.

As well as spreading debris out on to the footpath, making a mess, some have heard reports of pedestrians slipping on the loose material.

There has also been the concern expressed that it was a very expensive treatment.

The shire has been asked for comment.

“The Major Projects team have heard the community concerns around the shell grit and are reviewing its use on the Cowes Foreshore Project going forward.”