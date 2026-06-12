'What will it take to get Wonthaggi’s bus shelters fixed?' asks Wayne

Wonthaggi’s Wayne Hill is a regular public transport user but he doesn’t like getting wet while he’s waiting for the bus , and right now, that’s highly likely to happen in Biggs Drive Wonthaggi where six windows have been vandalised,

Wonthaggi’s Wayne Hill is a regular public transport user but he doesn’t like getting wet while he’s waiting for the bus to come along, and right now, that’s highly likely to happen in Biggs Drive Wonthaggi where five windows in the two bus shelters have been smashed out and another one shattered, likely by a thrown bottle.

WAYNE Hill of Wonthaggi has an acquired brain injury.

He is therefore not allowed to drive a car and must use public transport to get around.

Others use public transport by choice, some of those for convenience, others to take advantage of half-price tickets, many for financial reasons.

But Wayne feels sorry for those who, like himself, have to wait for a coach at the bus shelters in Biggs Drive, Wonthaggi, especially during inclement weather.

“Three out of five windows in one of the bus shelters, and two windows in the other have been smashed out and when it rains, people are getting wet,” said Wayne.

“There’s a big crack in another window. It looks like a bullet hole, but it’s probably because someone threw a bottle at it. If someone knocks it again, it will probably cave in on someone.

“I don’t know what we’ve got to do to get them fixed,” he said.

“I called Transport Vic who said it was the shire’s responsibility to maintain and fix the shelters. They give them the money, and the council is supposed to organise the contractor.

“I called the shire too but that was days ago.”

Mr Hill said it was disappointing that people constantly vandalised the bus shelters, but he had seen effective use made of mesh, at the Inverloch bus shelter, and thinks the authorities should try that as a solution.

“If they used mesh, you can still see the bus coming, but at least the rain doesn’t come in,” he said.

“I hope you can put it on the front page and maybe that will get some action.

“If you don’t say something, nothing will happen,” he said.

The damage to the Wonthaggi bus shelters has been reported to Transport Victoria on number 1800 800 007, who provided the reference number: 2026/172982.

They say they will have the windows replaced within three business days.

Let’s see how they go. Sunday through to Thursday next week looks like being wet, with as much as 15mm on Sunday and 20mm next Tuesday, June 16.