Woman pulled from vehicle by passerby after Glen Alvie rollover

A 35-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after her car rolled off the road near Glen Alvie today.

A woman was pulled from her vehicle by a passerby earlier today after a rollover near Glen Alvie.

A 35-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after her car rolled off the road near Glen Alvie today.

Police responded to the accident at 1.40pm after the vehicle skidded and flipped off Glen Alvie Road.

The crash occurred on Loch-Wonthaggi Road at the intersection of Grantville-Glen Alvie Road and Glen Alvie Road.

Passers-by helped the woman from the vehicle before emergency services arrived.

Police said the cause of the crash was not yet known, and it was unclear whether speed was a factor.

It is understood the woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.