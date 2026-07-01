Tasmanian tigers, Wonthaggi monsters, oh my!

South Gippsland’s history of Tasmanian tiger sightings will be brought to life when documentary feature ‘Eyes Like Diamonds: A Tasmanian Tiger Story’ lands in the region this month.

Wonthaggi’s long-running “monster” mystery has become part of local folklore.

South Gippsland’s history of Tasmanian tiger sightings will be brought to life when documentary feature ‘Eyes Like Diamonds: A Tasmanian Tiger Story’ lands in the region later this month.

The self-funded Australian documentary follows conservationist Neil Waters on a decade-long quest to find evidence that the thylacine, commonly known as the Tasmanian tiger, may still exist.

Director Jonathon Buckland said South Gippsland and its surrounding area was a natural place to bring the film, as the region holds a deep connection with thylacine sightings in local folklore.

“South Gippsland, in fact Victoria as a whole, has literally hundreds of sightings of thylacine or tiger-like animals, i.e. striped, dating back well into the early 1800s,” he said.

“In the Wonthaggi area as an example, a long history of sightings has led to the mystery animal becoming known locally as the ‘Wonthaggi Monster.’”

Archived newspaper clippings from former local papers such as the Powlett Express, indeed, point to a previous fascination with the elusive animal, with reported sightings around Wonthaggi, Wilson’s Promontory and other parts of Gippsland.

Tom Gannon, former editor of the Powlett Express, was one journalist who wrote such articles, one of which in 1955 was titled “What’s up that tree,” in which he interviewed two individuals who said they witnessed the creature, as well as a subject expert, and even a circus that had recently passed through the area to ask if they’d had any animals go missing.

Mr Buckland said the community interest was a big reason why the documentary was being brought to the area, with locals reaching out on social media asking for South Gippsland screenings.

Mr Buckland emphasised that the film isn’t designed to force audiences to believe one side or another.

Neil Waters’ (pictured) decade-long search for the Tasmanian tiger is explored in a documentary coming to Wonthaggi soon.

“This film is a story about the search for the Tasmanian tiger through the eyes of a really fascinating, passionate person,” he said.

“You don’t have to be obsessed with the tiger to enjoy this film, it’s a great watch for any film lover because it takes you along this really interesting journey.”

Mr Waters, who is the primary subject of the film, originally came to national attention in 2021 after claiming he had trail-camera evidence of the thylacine’s existence.

Mr Buckland said he was initially drawn to Mr Waters’ confidence, along with his personal story.

“Having visited Neil twice, in 2022 and 2024, I found a subject who was incredibly warm, intelligent, passionate and articulate,” he said.

“This is a story not just about one man’s search for an elusive animal that many believe to be only recently extinct, but also a character story about resilience and purpose.”

The film also explores broader issues around extinction, conservation, poison baiting, habitat loss and modern efforts to create gene-edited animals.

There will be a Q&A following most screenings, giving audiences the chance to ask about the Tasmanian tiger, as well as the film-making process.

‘Eyes Like Diamonds’ will be screening at Manna Gum Community Hall, Foster, on Monday, July 13 at 7pm, before heading to Wonthaggi’s Union Theatre on Tuesday, July 14 at 7pm.

Information regarding tickets can be found on the Bass Coast Cultural Venues website or on Trybooking.