Slow start costs Breakers in Pride Round clash

The Breakers sit second on the ladder with finals fast approaching despite the 31-point defeat to Red Hill.

Breakers Alyssa Dennis and Red Hill captain Paris Hourn do a jumper swap before their Pride Round matchup.

Bass Coast Breakers were left to rue a slow start in their Pride Round clash with Red Hill FNC and ultimately fell to their opponent by 31 points on Saturday June 27.

The Breakers, who now sit second on the ladder with finals fast approaching, were beaten 9.7 (61) to 4.6 (30) at Red Hill Recreation Reserve.

Red Hill took control of the match early, opening up a 20-7 lead at quarter time after kicking 3.3 to Bass Coast's 1.1.

The Breakers fought back in the second quarter, steadying themselves to close the gap ever so slightly, though Red Hill still held the advantage, leading 26-16 at the main break.

Both sides struggled to break the game open, but Red Hill again managed to edge further ahead, leading 35-18 at three-quarter time.

Bass Coast found a spark in the final term, kicking the first two goals of the quarter and showing plenty of fight, but Red Hill finished strongly to finish the match as convincing winners.

Bass Coast Breakers president Ella Angarane said Red Hill's fast start was costly.

"Look, they came out ready to play and we were probably a bit flat. They jumped us at the start," Angarane said.

"If you get a good start in women's footy, it sets you up really well."

Angarane said Red Hill made the most of its home ground advantage, using space well to go forward.

"They played really well, it was a small ground and they played it really well," she said.

"They dragged us up the field and kicked it over our head into space."

First gamer Emily Jolly receives her jumper from coach Ali Drennan.

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives for the Breakers.

They added two straight goals early in the final term, and Ella Cargill and Annie Dempsey finished with two goals each for the match.

"I think the really positive thing is we kicked the first two goals of the last quarter and didn't give up," Angarane said.

"We came out firing in the last quarter and put ourselves in a good position."

It was also a special occasion for Emily Jolly, who played her first game for the Breakers.

"She played really well," Angarane said.

"She attacked the ball, picked it up and ran with it and all the things we've been practising."

Sophie Bolding, Tess Angarane, Annie Dempsey, Tess Wingfield and Cloe Booth were named Bass Coast's best players.

"Our midfield didn't give up and were very determined," Angarane said.

"Annie Dempsey, Sophie Bolding and Cloe Booth didn't give up all day, along with Tess Angarane in the ruck, she was really determined."

The loss is a minor setback for the Breakers, though sitting in second with just three rounds remaining, they're well placed with finals fast approaching.