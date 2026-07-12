Wonthaggi SES marks 50 years with free fitness session

More than 30 people attended Voyage Fitness on Sunday, July 12, helping celebrate 50 years of Wonthaggi SES.

Wonthaggi SES crew members David Cranks, Paddy the Platypus, Nicole Longino and Justin Thomson at Voyage Fitness as part of Wonthaggi SES’s 50 year anniversary celebrations.

More than 30 people woke up bright and early to work up a sweat on Sunday, July 12, as Voyage Fitness helped celebrate 50 years of the Wonthaggi Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) with a free circuit training session.

The free session formed part of the Wonthaggi SES unit’s golden jubilee celebrations, recognising five decades of service to Wonthaggi community and surrounding areas.

Voyage Fitness trainer Jackson Beesey led the participating gymgoers through a range of bodyweight and weighted exercises, beginning at 9am, with both SES volunteers and community members participating in the workout together.

Wonthaggi SES deputy controller and training officer David Cranks said the anniversary represented one thing above all else, and that was community.

Desi Kalweit and Peter Ryan were among those participating in the free session.

“The whole ethos and idea behind the SES is to support your local community,” he said.

“The place where we live, where we interact, where we have our family and friends, where we work.

“If you feel you can give that committment to support the community, there’s a perfect outlet for that, which is the SES.”

Mr Cranks said the fitness event was also an opportunity to give residents a better understanding of the unit’s work, which he said extends far beyond storm damage, which is what first comes to mind for most people.

Voyage Fitness trainer Jackson Beesey did a great job with the group, leading everyone through a series of exercises.

It also highlighted VICSES’s Fit for All program, which was introduced last year to help establish and maintain a minimum fitness level for all members and volunteers.

“We thought, what better way to involve the community and showcase the fitness side of things than to organise this Fit for All HIIT class with the good folk here at Voyage,” Mr Cranks said.

The demands often placed on volunteers were demonstrated only hours prior to the event, as Wonthaggi SES members were required to respond to an incident in Glen Alvie on Saturday night that stretched into the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Cranks said maintaining fitness was important given the often-physical nature of many of the jobs that volunteers could be called to.

The Wonthaggi unit will officially mark the 50th anniversary with a dinner on Tuesday, July 14.

SES crew member Justin Thomson was ready to provide goodies to those in attendance at a moment's notice.

Mr Cranks also encouraged those considering volunteering with the SES to give it a go.

“We train once a week, and that is to maintain the skills we learn and also pick up some amazing new skills in the first place,” he said.

“The feeling of ‘I’ve helped my community today’ is just an amazing reward for being part of the SES.”

The Wonthaggi unit trains every Tuesday night and continues to welcome new members.