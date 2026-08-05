Wonthaggi Theatrical Group opens its doors for Season '27 launch

The Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) is inviting the public into its creative heart on Sunday August 23 for the highly anticipated Open Day and Season ’27 launch.

The Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) is opening its doors at The Shed on Sunday August 23 for an exclusive Open Day and Season ’27 launch.

HAVE you ever wondered what lies beyond the theatre stage, or how a dedicated team of theatrical performers and stage technicians can transform a script into a breathtaking theatrical production?

The Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) is pulling back the veil by inviting the public into its creative heart on Sunday August 23 for its highly anticipated Open Day and Season ’27 launch.

This free community event will provide locals with an exclusive, all-access pass to the inner workings of community theatre. Visitors can participate in guided tours throughout the afternoon. These tours will explore the bustling props department and the intricate costume vault, showcasing how a director’s vision is brought to life on the stage.

Guests will also see the heavy construction areas of The Shed, where grand sets are built entirely from scratch. For anyone curious about stagecraft mechanics, the event will provide a rare glimpse into the immense technical collaboration required to bring stories to life. Lighting designers, sound engineers, and set builders will be on hand to answer questions about the magic that happens outside the spotlight.

The highlight of the day is an invitation to an open rehearsal. Guests will preview WTG’s upcoming production, Ride the Cyclone. This genre-bending, dark comedy musical promises to be one of the most unique and audacious shows in the company’s history.

Attendees at the Open Day will get a first look at how the cast and creative team are tackling this vocal and physical marathon. It is an unmissable opportunity to see the raw, unfiltered process of theatrical creation before the lights dim on opening night.

Beyond the rehearsal room, the afternoon will serve as the official launch pad for the entire 2027 theatrical calendar. WTG organisers will formally unveil the full lineup of major productions, youth theatre initiatives, and specialised workshops planned for the coming year. The launch will highlight WTG’s ongoing commitment to fostering local talent, both on stage and behind the scenes. Organisers will share details on how community members can get involved in upcoming projects, whether through upcoming auditions or joining the backstage crew.

Whether you are an aspiring actor, a seasoned stagehand, or a passionate theatre lover, this free community event offers a perfect entry point into Wonthaggi's thriving arts scene. No prior bookings are required for the tours, and light refreshments will be available. Bring your curiosity and discover how local magic is made.