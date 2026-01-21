'Working hard on a solution' say displaced Leongatha doctors

8000. That’s the number patients left in the lurch by the closure of the Leongatha Healthcare clinic last Friday, January 16, 2026. But five days on from the shock decision to close, there’s still been no announcement about standing up a replacement clinic.

Despite being prolific on social media, the co-owner of the closed Leongatha Healthcare business, Dr Chris Webster, is yet to make an announcement about or if when he plans to open a new boutique clinic in town.

But five days on from the shock decision to close what has been a generational medical centre for the people of Leongatha and district for more than 60 years, there's still been no announcement about standing up a replacement clinic.

A spokesperson for 18 general practice doctors, five practice nurses and seven administration and reception staff, also left displaced by the clinic’s closure said today, Wednesday, January 21, that they are “working hard on a solution”.

Initially, they had planned to set up an alternative clinic elsewhere in town as early as Monday but legal concerns put a stop to that idea.

They also say they petitioned the present owners of the medical centre business, Dr Chris Webster and his wife, to be allowed to reopen the doors of the clinic at 14 Koonwarra Road in the interim, while the immediate problems were sorted out.

Again, no dice.

The waiting at the Leongatha Healthcare Clinic remained empty for another day on Wednesday this week after the medical centre closed suddenly last Friday. Upwards of 50 patients from the centre have been attending the Leongatha hospital's Urgent Care Centre until alternative arrangements can be made.

But veteran Leongatha medico, Dr Hugh Chisholm, told the Sentinel-Times today, that he expects an announcement about alternative arrangements within days.

Hopefully by the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Leongatha hospital’s Urgent Care Centre and medical centres in surrounding towns have “all been pitching in” to see those Leongatha patients who need to see a doctor, but not in an emergency situation.

Those needing emergency medical attention should call 000.

The Sentinel-Times contacted Dr Webster on Wednesday, but he declined to comment beyond taking issue with the paper over claims we had quoted a “spokesperson for Leongatha Healthcare”, but that we hadn’t contacted him.

The paper did not quote a spokesperson for Leongatha Healthcare instead referred to a statement by a staff member who disputed some of the claims being made by Dr Webster.

A prolific contributor to social media, Dr Webster did however post a contribution to Tik Tok on Tuesday, to music by Semisonic's “Closing time, you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here…” and can be seen leaving the building.

Dr Webster told the Herald Sun and The Age at the weekend he was forced to “radically downsize” due to financial pressures partly caused by his involvement in the Erin Patterson mushroom murder case, and planned to reopen a smaller “boutique” practice soon.

He said the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ decision to strip him of his ability to supervise trainee GPs and a “complete lack of support” from fellow GPs had put the practice on a road to “financial oblivion”.

Healthcare staff statement

A staff member from the Leongatha Healthcare clinic issued the following statement on Sunday:

“The broader team at Leongatha Healthcare is aware of articles published in The Age and the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 17 regarding the status of Leongatha Healthcare. Unfortunately, these reports contain factual inaccuracies that risk misleading patients, staff and the wider community.

“There are a number of complex issues underlying the current situation, including longstanding concerns raised by staff and clinicians regarding workplace safety, governance, and the management of the practice.

“These concerns have been raised through appropriate external channels and established processes. It would not be appropriate to comment further on those matters while they are ongoing.

Leongatha Healthcare comprises a team of 18 GPs, five practice nurses and seven administration and reception staff who remain committed to working collaboratively toward a constructive outcome.

“Our shared priority is the wellbeing of patients, staff and clinicians, and ensuring continuity of safe, high-quality care for the thousands of patients who rely on this service.

“We welcome accurate, balanced reporting and remain available to provide clarification to media outlets to ensure the community is properly informed.”

Local MPs Melina Bath and Danny O'Brien have been pitching in to help.

Local MPs praise health response

This statement was issued earlier in the week by Melina Bath MLC and Danny O’Brien MLA

Leongatha Healthcare closure - Update

“Our community is rallying to assist patients impacted by the sudden and unannounced closure of the Leongatha Healthcare clinic.

“On all levels - local GPs, nurses, staff, other clinics, pharmacies, the Leongatha Hospital staff and government agencies have swung into action to support impacted patients and provide continuity of care and availability of GPs going forward.

“You will be aware this is a private clinic - so many questions remain unanswered at this early stage.

“However, Danny O'Brien MP and I have been talking with various groups and can offer the following information:

Your private health records are secure and are yours, by law. Please be patient as it may take some time to work out how access to them will achieved.

Leongatha Hospital (now part of Bayside Health) is working with some of the GPs from the clinic to offer access to medical care if you need it through its urgent care centre. You can visit the urgent care centre at 66 Koonwarra Road or call the hospital on 5667 5555

Other options for urgent care include contacting the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department, www.vved.org.au

Call 1800MEDICARE on 1800 633 422 for free health advice, 24 hours a day.

Try Nurse-on-call on 1300 60 60 24

For emergencies always call 000 - but please reserve this number only for emergency situation

For non-urgent care needs HealthAccess offers after-hours telehealth GP care which is free for Gippsland residents. Call 1800 272 767 (weeknights 6pm–10pm, Saturday 12pm–10pm, Sundays and public holidays 8am–6pm).

Chemist Care Now. Select pharmacies now provide some treatments without needing to see a doctor to get a prescription first https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/about-chemist-care-now Most local pharmacies are participating.

Leongatha Hospital may be able to help if you need medicine that was stored at the clinic, and or if you are waiting for pathology results call 5667 5555.

If you are pregnant but have not yet made arrangements with a clinic or the hospital - call 5667 5555. The Hospital has contacted all its current maternity patients.

Surgery at the Hospital is unaffected

Other clinics in Leongatha and nearby towns are endeavouring to free up appointments where they can, and we sincerely thank them for their efforts.

Leongatha Hospital is working with local GPs on an interim solution to ensure patients can continue to get treatment and we thank them for stepping in to assist the community.

“Finally, we realise how distressing this is for staff, doctors, patients and our community – please know many people are working to ensure your healthcare is prioritised in our community.

Leongatha hospital statement (Monday)

“We have been made aware that the Leongatha Healthcare Group general practice clinic has closed. We understand this news may be unsettling for our community.

“While the clinic is not part of our health service and we do not have further information about its closure or future arrangements, we want to reassure the community that Leongatha Memorial Hospital remains fully open and all hospital services are continuing as normal.

“Maternity, urgent care, and surgical services at Leongatha Memorial Hospital are operating as usual, with additional staffing in place to meet community needs.

“Our Midwives and General Practitioner Obstetricians — the doctors you already know and see at Leongatha Memorial Hospital — continue to work at the hospital and are available to provide all antenatal, birthing, and postnatal care.

“If you are booked to have your baby at Leongatha Memorial Hospital, your care and booking remain unchanged. Antenatal appointments with doctors will be undertaken at the hospital, we will contact you to arrange.

“For pregnant women who were previously receiving antenatal care through the Leongatha Healthcare Group clinic and are seeking advice about maternity care options, our maternity team is available to provide information and support if needed. Maternity Services: (03) 5667 5556

“Our team is currently receiving a high number of calls. If we are unable to speak with you straight away, we will take your details and ensure a member of the maternity team contacts you as soon as possible.

“You are safe to continue all of your pregnancy care with us.

“We remain committed to supporting expectant parents and families in our community and will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”