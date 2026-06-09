Gippsland Performing Arts Centre will screen Australia's opening match against Türkiye on Sunday, June 14 at 2pm for free.

Leongatha U14s player Walker Williams goes for the header in a recent match.

Regional football fans will have the chance to come together for the Socceroos’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, with the state government confirming numerous live sites in an announcement on Wednesday, June 3.

No site was announced in Bass Coast or South Gippsland, however, the Gippsland Performing Arts Centre in Traralgon will host a free live screening of Australia’s opening match against Türkiye on Sunday, June 14 at 2pm.

It will be the closest official live site for local fans, as other regional live sites have also been planned in Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Shepparton.

The announcement of regional live sites comes after the government reversed its original decision to ban public screenings of World Cup matches at Federation Square in Melbourne’s CBD. Fed Square will now host all three of the Socceroos’ group stage matches, after fierce backlash following the Government’s original decision to ban screenings at the famous venue.

Minister for Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the live sites would give Victorians the chance to enjoy the World Cup as a community.

“The World Cup brings us together and now the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to our backyard,” Mr Dimopoulos said.

“These live sites mean every Victorian can come together and be a part of the World Cup.”

Minister for Tourism Natalie Suleyman said the live sites would support regional communities.

The Socceroos’ World Cup campaign will be shown at live sites across Victoria, including a regional screening in Traralgon. Photo by Tasnim News Agency.

“This is a win for fans and a boost for tourism and local business in regional communities,” Ms Suleyman said.

Leongatha Knights Football Club Junior Development Coordinator Bethany Milkins welcomed the announcement, believing these live sites help to build excitement around football.

“I think it’s a wonderful initiative to offer live sites for the matches,” she said.

“It encourages community support and generates a wonderful atmosphere.”

Despite the World Cup occurring just once every four years, the Knights’ senior teams will be playing at the same time that Australia plays its opening match against Türkiye.

“Unfortunately, our senior teams will be playing at the same time as the first match, but I know that everyone will be rushing to tune in straight after the games end,” she said.

The club has previously embraced the World Cup tournaments, having screened both the men’s and women’s World Cups at its clubrooms previously, complete with late-night barbecues and early breakfast buffets.

Ms Milkins said the Knights were hoping to screen Australia’s matches against 2the USA and Paraguay at the clubrooms for its members.

“A World Cup is a special time for our sport,” she said.