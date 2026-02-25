A PLANNING application to remove trees and build more cabins at the Park Lane Caravan Park on Phillip Island Road has been approved by Bass Coast Shire Council.

A PLANNING application to remove trees and build more cabins at the Park Lane Caravan Park on Phillip Island has been approved by Bass Coast Shire Council despite the removal of trees close to the Phillip Island Koala Conservation Reserve.

“You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs,” said Cr Ron Bauer.

“A hollow tree is as valuable to our environment as a living tree and gives a home and ecosystem to various flora and fauna, but we have to put the tree issue to one side and look at the forest, not just the trees.” Cr Bauer said.

“Five of the cabins that are being built will cater for people with disabilities. I was impressed by the attitude of the owners of this project and their commitment to our Island. The owners of this application were able to secure funding through the state government. It is my understanding that the clock is ticking and that the grant will lapse shortly. Entrepreneurs like this need to be encouraged to invest in our shire.”

Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead said the trees were not part of the planning application and were able to be exempt under the provisions of the Bushfire Fire Management overlay.

Cr Tracey Bell said there was high community sensitivity to the removal of trees.

“There seems to be no strategic alignment between the council’s Climate Change Action Plan, Urban Forest Strategy and tree protection laws and the state government’s own laws for canopy trees and requirement to remove trees for fire safety. Approving an application that facilitates the removal of 44 trees seems to be in direct opposition to our strategic direction,” said Cr Bell.

Disagreeing with the way the state government had implemented environmental policy with a blanket approach rather than relying on local expertise, Cr Mat Morgan said it was out of Bass Coast’s local government jurisdiction.

“Council could not refuse the application,” said Cr Mat Morgan.

“But that’s where we’re at, and it’s our job to deal with the application in front of us.”

The scale and form of the proposed development were found to be consistent with maintaining the existing rural character of the area, and providing for growth, investment and innovation in the local tourist economy to meet a growing demand for a greater range of well-designed and sited tourist facilities.

Cr Jon Temby said he was upset by the potential loss of habitat trees.

“CFA assessments should be more nuanced by the plant species involved,” he said.

“I appeal to Park Lane to either modify their plans or be more environmentally friendly and consider expanding onto land that is already environmentally degraded.”

Cr Tim O’Brien said Koala Park, just nearby, had very specific vegetation.

The planning application identified the need to protect and enhance the biodiversity of the area, including the retention of vegetation and faunal habitat and the need to revegetate land, including riparian buffers along waterways, gullies, ridgelines, property boundaries and saline discharge and recharge areas.

Council found the proposal appropriately mitigated against bushfire hazard.

The application attracted 18 objections.