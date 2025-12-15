$1.9M upgrade for San Remo’s Giffith Point Lodge

THE Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale has announced this week that two local health services will be receiving a grant in the ninth round of the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (RHIF).

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale with Interim CEO of Bass Coast Health Simone Alexander and Executive Director of Primary and Community Clinical Services Kirsten Weinzierl, outside of Griffith Point Lodge in San Remo celebrating the allocation of a $1.9 million refurbishment grant.

Worth a total of $75 million across the state, the funding will support health services to deliver 61 projects and upgrades, including refurbishments, equipment upgrades, expansions as well as funding to plan and design future projects.

Bass Coast Health will receive $1.9 million in funding to refurbish Griffith Point Lodge while Kooweerup Regional Health Service will get $182,000 to upgrade its Nurse Call System at the Killara and Western Port Unit.

“This is such welcomed funding under our signature funding program and goes to strengthening local healthcare, improving safety and comfort for patients, and backing the dedicated staff who care for our community every day,” said Ms Crugnale.

Simone Alexander, Interim CEO of Bass Coast Health, which manages the 29-room aged care facility, also welcomed the funding announcement for the much-loved San Remo hostel.

“We’re thrilled for our residents and staff that the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund will support the roof renewal of our Griffith Point Lodge Residential Aged Care Facility," said Ms Alexander.

“It’s a building that often bears the brunt of Bass Strait’s ferocious weather and it’s such wonderful news that that our residents will be kept safe, warm and comfortable for many, many years to come.”

“We truly appreciate the support of the state government to help maintain this facility, which our residents call home.”

Since establishing the RHIF in 2016, the Labor Government has funded more than 675 projects for regional health services – the largest program of its type in Victoria.

Now worth a total of $790 million – it plays a vital role in ensuring regional health services can attract and retain a highly skilled local workforce – with construction also supporting the creation of hundreds of jobs statewide.

From Ararat to Cobram and Bendigo to Gippsland, the Labor Government’s RHIF has funded over 700 projects across the state–ensuring every family can access high-quality care, wherever they live.