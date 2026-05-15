What’s that Phillip Island report you’ve got there, Ronnie?

The new dynamic duo from the Bass Coast Shire Council, Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, and Deputy Mayor, Cr Ronnie Bauer, have wasted no time, since their election to office on April 29, getting down to Spring Street to press the flesh and posted a video about their trip.

New Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Brett Tessari (right) and Deputy Mayor Cr Ron Bauer visited State Parliament to advocate for funding for local projects, but local council watcher Graham Jolly wants to know what's in the 'Phillip Island Economic Future' report they took with them.

THE new dynamic duo from the Bass Coast Shire Council, Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, and Deputy Mayor, Cr Ronnie Bauer, have wasted no time, since their election to office on April 29, getting down to Spring Street to press the flesh.

Never mind the public stosh they had last month with out-going Bass MP Jordan Crugnale over funding for the protection of the Western Port Woodlands, and grant funding in general.

Bold as brass, our two civic leaders were back at it last Tuesday, May 12, accompanied by shire CEO Greg Box, literally banging on the doors of State Parliament for some extra money, and meeting with whoever would come to the door.

And they did a good job, even by their own account.

“We’re down here in Spring Street at Parliament House, Ronnie, deputy mayor, and myself, Brett. We've been knocking and banging on the doors to make sure that they know we're serious about funding,” said Cr Tessari

“Ronnie, the advocacy, we're pushing hard,” said Cr Tessari in a short video on social media.

“You're doing really well, Mr Mayor, meeting the ministers and the shadows, and I was really impressed with how well some of them were across the briefs of the shire too. So, I think we'll get some good results,” said Cr Bauer.

“Rest assured, Bass Coast, that we are working flat out to make sure we secure the funding, so the projects that we need in Bass Coast can come to light. Go Team Bass Coast!”

0:00 / 0:35 1× New Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Deputy Mayor Cr Ron Bauer posted this video after dropping in at State Parliament this week to press the flesh.

The social media post had attracted 25 comments by midday on Friday, and 75 ‘likes’ or ‘loves’.

The comments went either way, as they will on social media:

Go get them BT

Great guys awesome woohoo, squeaky wheel every time

What about your Hospital etc.

Don’t they know that Victoria hasn’t got any money.

What happened to the promised aquatic centre to be built in Cowes?

The pair were also clearly pushing hard for a response from the State Government, after the loss of the MotoGP on Phillip Island with Cr Bauer holding a copy of a report ‘Phillip Island’s Economic Future’, prompting local council watcher, Graham Jolly, of Cape Woolamai, to request a copy of the report.

“I’ve never seen that report. What’s in it?” asked Mt Jolly.

“It’s not on council’s website and I don’t believe it’s been officially approved by council to my knowledge.”

Like Mr Jolly, the Sentinel-Times has also asked for a copy of the Phillip Island future report.

Funding wanted for these project

Here is a list of some of the projects on the Bass Coast Shire Council’s ‘Advocacy Priorities 2026-28’ plan: