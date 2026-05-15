What’s that Phillip Island report you’ve got there, Ronnie?
The new dynamic duo from the Bass Coast Shire Council, Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, and Deputy Mayor, Cr Ronnie Bauer, have wasted no time, since their election to office on April 29, getting down to Spring Street to press the flesh and posted a video about their trip.
THE new dynamic duo from the Bass Coast Shire Council, Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, and Deputy Mayor, Cr Ronnie Bauer, have wasted no time, since their election to office on April 29, getting down to Spring Street to press the flesh.
Never mind the public stosh they had last month with out-going Bass MP Jordan Crugnale over funding for the protection of the Western Port Woodlands, and grant funding in general.
Bold as brass, our two civic leaders were back at it last Tuesday, May 12, accompanied by shire CEO Greg Box, literally banging on the doors of State Parliament for some extra money, and meeting with whoever would come to the door.
And they did a good job, even by their own account.
“We’re down here in Spring Street at Parliament House, Ronnie, deputy mayor, and myself, Brett. We've been knocking and banging on the doors to make sure that they know we're serious about funding,” said Cr Tessari
“Ronnie, the advocacy, we're pushing hard,” said Cr Tessari in a short video on social media.
“You're doing really well, Mr Mayor, meeting the ministers and the shadows, and I was really impressed with how well some of them were across the briefs of the shire too. So, I think we'll get some good results,” said Cr Bauer.
“Rest assured, Bass Coast, that we are working flat out to make sure we secure the funding, so the projects that we need in Bass Coast can come to light. Go Team Bass Coast!”
The social media post had attracted 25 comments by midday on Friday, and 75 ‘likes’ or ‘loves’.
The comments went either way, as they will on social media:
- Go get them BT
- Great guys awesome woohoo, squeaky wheel every time
- What about your Hospital etc.
- Don’t they know that Victoria hasn’t got any money.
- What happened to the promised aquatic centre to be built in Cowes?
The pair were also clearly pushing hard for a response from the State Government, after the loss of the MotoGP on Phillip Island with Cr Bauer holding a copy of a report ‘Phillip Island’s Economic Future’, prompting local council watcher, Graham Jolly, of Cape Woolamai, to request a copy of the report.
“I’ve never seen that report. What’s in it?” asked Mt Jolly.
“It’s not on council’s website and I don’t believe it’s been officially approved by council to my knowledge.”
Like Mr Jolly, the Sentinel-Times has also asked for a copy of the Phillip Island future report.
Funding wanted for these project
Here is a list of some of the projects on the Bass Coast Shire Council’s ‘Advocacy Priorities 2026-28’ plan:
- Redeveloping the Bass Coast Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Wonthaggi (total $45 million, seeking $30 million state/federal)
- Preserving Victoria’s largest remnant of intact coastal woodlands ($250,000 to identify potential biolinks and $250,000 to implement appropriate planning controls)
- Creating a new recreation precinct for Phillip Island ($63 million)
- Revitalising the Former Wonthaggi Secondary College Site
- Lessening the Impacts of Coastal Erosion
- Designing an Alternate Freight Route for Wonthaggi ($1 million)
- Funding for DTP to improve intersection safety at major intersections along the Bass Highway and Phillip Island Roads (Traffic lights $56 million)
- A review of public transport service levels, accessible infrastructure and connectivity of the public transport network within Bass Coast
- An additional $20 million over 4 years to accelerate sealed roads program through Roads to Recovery funding
- $100,000 per annum, for seven years to support the investigation of methods to reduce the wildlife road toll
- Council supports the state and federal governments strengthening actions that are needed to address the climate emergency
- Ongoing funding and support for evidence-based control of weeds, pest animals, and over-abundant wildlife
- Provide funding to Council to cover the true cost of implementing a dedicated glass bin in a regional area, and towards the high cost of managing legacy landfills
- Council calls for urgent and prioritised investment in Bass Coast to assist the growing number of people in our community experiencing hardship as a result of the housing affordability and homelessness crisis
- Increased investment in early years support, kindergarten infrastructure and maternal and child health services
- $150,000 per annum for 3 years to support sustainable cultural programming across Bass Coast following a $30+ million Council investment in new Performing Arts Centres
- $1.8 million to deliver DDA-compliant and gender-equitable access upgrades to Wonthaggi’s principal cultural venue
- Funding to construct the Dino Hunters Playground in Inverloch to showcase our prehistoric past and update one of our most used regional playgrounds
- Council asks that the State Government review the current rate capping system to ensure that rural councils have sufficient funding to provide the services expected by our community.