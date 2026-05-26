103-year-old WW2 veteran wrapped in thanks

A 103-year-old World War II veteran was recognised at Carinya Lodge in Korumburra on Tuesday, May 5, and given a quilt of valour for her wartime service to Australia.

Cheryl Billing-Smith, Mae 'Topsie' Cairns, and her grandson Ed Alexander with Topsie's Quilt of Valour.

A 103-year-old World War II veteran was recognised at Carinya Lodge in Korumburra today and given a quilt of valour for her wartime service to Australia.

Mae Isabel “Topsie” Cairns was formally presented with a handcrafted quilt during a morning tea, which was attended by residents, staff, family representatives and members of the Korumburra RSL.

A Quilt of Valour is presented to veterans to show gratitude and recognise their service to the country.

Topsie was born in Western Australia in 1923 and first volunteered for military service at the young age of 18, joining the Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force during World War II.

First stationed in Geraldton, she served during one of the most uncertain periods of the war, including around the time of the Darwin and Broome bombings.

Some of her duties included confidential administrative and intelligence-related work, which she was often unable to discuss beyond her direct supervisors in the military. She was also required to undertake training in preparation for a potential Japanese invasion.

She later transferred into medical administration in Perth, supporting injured servicemen returning from Europe.

Many of those men were dealing with both physical and psychological injuries, long before conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder were understood properly.

During her service, Topsie was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Following the war, she travelled to Victoria to visit family, where she met her first husband, Keith Parry.

She built a life in South Gippsland, raising a family and becoming an accomplished lawn bowler at the Korumburra Bowling Club.

She has now lived at Carinya for almost two decades and has become a huge part of the community.

Topsie was nominated for the Quilt of Valour by Cheryl Billing-Smith, who also presented the quilt.

The quilt was created by Eileen Nash of Waverly Patchworkers.

“Topsie is a remarkable woman whose life reflected courage, service, resilience and humility,” said a Carinya Lodge spokesperson.